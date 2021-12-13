Wilmington robotics maker going public in $5.5 billion SPAC deal

The deal is the latest among Boston tech companies seeking to avoid a traditional initial public offering and use the speedier route to list on a stock exchange via merging with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. Last week, Boston weather tech company Tomorrow.io announced a $1.2 billion SPAC deal , and in October, wireless Internet service Starry said it planned a SPAC merger valued at $1.66 billion. Both deals are still pending, as is financial tech startup Circle’s $4.5 billion deal announced in July .

Symbotic said on Monday that it planned to merge with SVF Investment Corp. 3, a blank check company sponsored by Japanese investing giant SoftBank. The deal will raise $725 million in additional backing for Symbotic and is expected to close in the first half of 2022. Symbotic plans to trade on the Nasdaq with the symbol “SYM.”

Walmart-backed warehouse robotics maker Symbotic is going public in a deal that will value the Wilmington startup at $5.5 billion.

Symbotic’s robots are used by customers such as Walmart and Albertsons to move items around in warehouses and retail storage areas. Its robotic arms controlled by artificial-intelligence software can unload and sort items onto robotic shuttles that move items around a facility.

“We have successfully invented and developed a truly disruptive solution that reimagines the traditional warehouse from the ground up,” Symbotic chief executive Rick Cohen said in a statement.

Cohen is also executive chairman and owner of New Hampshire’s C&S Wholesale Grocers, one of the nation’s largest privately held businesses.

The company expects to have revenue of $211 million this year, more than double the $92 million it brought in last year, according to an investor presentation.

Walmart, the mega-retailer based in Arkansas, was an earlier investor in Symbotic and will put in another $150 million as part of the SPAC transaction. After the SPAC merger is complete, Walmart will own 9 percent of Symbotic. Cohen will own 76 percent of the company.

Symbotic is part of a growing ecosystem of local warehouse robotics companies, including Amazon Robotics, 6 River Systems, Locus Robotics, Vecna Robotics, and Berkshire Grey. Waltham-based Boston Dynamics unveiled its first entry in the market, a truck-unloading bot called Stretch, earlier this year.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ampressman.