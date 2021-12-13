11th grade Brockton High School student killed in car crash

“Principal [Cynthia] Burns and her team worked in partnership with the district’s mobile crisis team to identify the student’s friends and classmates to offer grief counseling,” she said in a statement. “They will continue to provide support for as long as is needed. Our hearts are with the student’s loved ones as they cope with this terrible loss.”

The student, whose name was not released, was in 11th grade, said Jess Hodges, a spokeswoman for Brockton Public Schools.

A Brockton High School student was killed Sunday night in a one-vehicle accident and the school is offering grief support.

Brockton fire responded to 401 East Street at 9:35 p.m. Sunday and found the driver trapped inside the vehicle, said Deputy Chief Joseph Solomon. Firefighters worked for about 15 minutes to get the student out of the vehicle. No one else was inside the vehicle, Solomon said.

The car “sheared a telephone pole” before hitting a tree on the driver’s side, Solomon said.

Firefighters administered first aid on scene before transferring the student to EMS, Solomon said.

National Grid responded to the accident to restore power in the area after the crash caused a power outage, Solomon said.

