5 charts show how COVID-19 cases are rising in R.I., despite high vaccination rates

As of Monday, the COVID-19 rate is 596 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people in Rhode Island, with 1,066 new cases on Dec. 10 alone. The test positive rate has now exceeded 5 percent. This is compared to late July , when the state had an average of more than 65 cases per 100,000 people and a test positive rate inching over 2 percent.

PROVIDENCE — For months, Governor Dan McKee has touted how Rhode Island has one of the highest vaccination rates in the country. But despite the fact that more than 96 percent of adults in the Ocean State have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, coronavirus cases are rising.

In July, Rhode Island had “substantial transmission” of the coronavirus, which was a level of spread that caused the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to recommend residents to “mask up.” McKee did not impose a mandate, despite recommendations from public health leaders, and the state now has “high transmission” of the virus. Now, the rates are even higher, and people have been pressuring McKee to impose an indoor mask mandate.

Here’s a closer look at the current wave of coronavirus cases in Rhode Island.

1. Hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since February

The Rhode Island Department of Health reported that there were 206 people hospitalized with COVID-19 on Friday. The last time the state had this many coronavirus-associated hospitalizations was Feb. 13, 2021, when there were 211 people hospitalized. At the time, vaccines were not available to all adults, just select populations, such as health care workers, first responders, and the elderly.

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Rhode Islanders who are age 5 and older.

More-severe hospitalizations are also on the rise now. On Dec. 10, the health department reported that 36 people were in the ICU. The last time that many people filled ICU beds because of COVID-19 was April 7, when 37 people were in the ICU — about a week before the vaccine was made available to all adults over the age of 18.

2. Cases in nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, behavioral and medical group homes, and prisons are on the rise

The number of cases among both residents and staff members at long-term care facilities, congregate care settings, and inmates in jail and prison are the highest they’ve been since January 2021. At that time, there were more than 1,600 cases in these types of facilities, and the COVID-19 vaccine was not yet available to all of the people who lived and worked in them.

As of November, the state health department reported more nearly 800 known cases among these facilities, compared to nearly 450 known cases in October and more than 500 in September, indicating a steady increase.

3. More than 96 percent of adults have received at least one COVID-19 shot

More than 96 percent of all Rhode Island adults have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine. But despite the state’s overall vaccination rate being high, nearly half of the state’s Black population has not been fully vaccinated. Nearly 40 percent of Latinos and 39 percent of the state’s white population have not been fully vaccinated, according to state health officials.

Tiverton and Woonsocket both have the lowest rates of residents who have completed their primary vaccine series, which is 52.3 percent and 54.6 percent, respectively. New Shoreham and East Greenwich have the highest rates of residents who have completed their primary vaccine series, which is 100 and 88.4 percent respectively.

4. Woonsocket and South Kingstown have the lowest vaccination rates among those 0 to 24 years old in the state.

While New Shoreham and Barrington have the highest rate of vaccination among children and adolescents up to 24 years old, Woonsocket and South Kingstown have the state’s lowest rates. About 32 percent of those 0 to 24 (which is how the state’s department of health groups its data) have received at least one shot in Woonsocket and in South Kingstown.

Providence and Central Falls, which were two cities hit hard by the pandemic, have partially vaccinated nearly 44 percent and 45 percent, respectively, of this same population.

5. The first known case of the Omicron variant was identified in Rhode Island. But the Delta variant is also still prevalent

On Saturday, public health officials confirmed that Rhode Island had identified its first known case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant, which was first identified in South Africa. The case was detected in a woman in her 20s who lives in Providence County and recently returned home from a trip to New York. The health department said the woman had completed her primary vaccination series, but did not receive a booster.

Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, the director of the state health department, said it was “not at all surprising” that Rhode Island has identified its first case based on recent findings of the Omicron variant around New England.

The case was identified through the ongoing genomic surveillance program at the health department’s laboratories, which sequences a portion of positive COVID-19 tests in the state. Because not every specimen is sequenced in the state, it’s unclear if others who have tested positive have the Omicron variant. Yet, the Delta variant, or B.1.617.2, is still the dominant variant in Rhode Island.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.