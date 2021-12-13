An important week for Governor McKee

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 595.9 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Monday! I'm Dan McGowan

Fully vaccinated: 782,613 (of about 1.1 million residents)

New cases: 1,066 (on Friday)

Test-positive rate: 5.3 percent

Currently hospitalized: 206

Total deaths: 2,957

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health.

This week is shaping up to be a pivotal week in the Governor Dan McKee’s tenure leading Rhode Island, as he is expected to announce “executive actions” to address the surge in COVID-19 cases across the state.

The state has already reported four days with at least 1,000 new cases in December, and on Saturday McKee’s administration announced the first known case caused by the Omicron variant.

McKee has been facing calls for a new indoor mask mandate from health professionals and his Democratic rivals in the race for governor, but he said last week that he hadn’t yet made a decision on masking.

In an e-mail Friday at 5:45 p.m., McKee spokesman Matt Sheaf said the governor would be meeting with officials over the weekend to finalize his plan for addressing the virus.

”Early next week, Governor McKee will be announcing actions to address an increase in COVID-19 cases, alleviate pressures on our hospital systems, while at the same time keeping our schools open for in-person learning and preventing economic disruptions to our small businesses,” Sheaf said.

McKee is also going to have to address the growing perception that he and members of his health department – including Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott – are at odds over the state’s handling of the virus.

Members of the health department has referred all questions about a mask mandate to the McKee’s office, and largely stayed out of the public eye last week. Alexander-Scott and COVID-19 response leader Tom McCarthy were not made available for an interview on WPRI-TV’s Newsmakers last week, according to Ted Nesi.

McKee has also acknowledged that he is listening to members of the business community – especially from those who run restaurants and gyms – who fear that any new mandates would crush them financially.

⚓ Ed Fitzpatrick looks at how Governor McKee could fare when he runs for a full term next year by reviewing McKee’s past statewide wins. Read more.

⚓ A former Pawtucket firefighter is suing the city, alleging that the fire department has no standard operating procedures for operating its aerial ladders, no training, and that years of neglecting maintenance and repair of the fleet of fire trucks led to the loss of his leg. Read more.

⚓ Experts for the attorney general’s office are raising concerns about what the sale of the Narragansett Electric Company could mean for Rhode Island electricity and gas customers and whether the new owners are ready to help the state meet new greenhouse-gas reduction goals. Read more.

⚓ Scenes from “Hocus Pocus 2″ were filmed on Federal Hill this weekend. Read more.

⚓ A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Saturday night on Huxley Avenue in the Elmhurst neighborhood, Providence police said. Read more.

⚓ This week’s Ocean State Innovators Q&A is with Julianne Surrette and Kayce Jernagan, two Johnson & Wales students who launched Sunflower Kids, a health-focused single-serving meal project for school-aged children. E-mail Alexa Gagosz with suggestions for this weekly interview. Read more.Here’s more Globe Rhode Island coverage.

⚓ How the coast of Maine has become a front line in the battle over climate change. Read more.

⚓ A Boston lawyer accused of rape by as many as a dozen women has avoided conviction since 1996. Now, prosecutors are trying a different tack. Read more.

⚓ The Patriots were off this weekend, and they somehow still won again. Read more.

Our journalism relies on support from readers like you.

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The state Council of Economic Advisers meets at 2 p.m. to discuss Governor McKee’s 2030 plan.

⚓ The Providence Downcity Design Review Committee meets at 4:45 p.m. to discuss a proposed nine-story mixed-use building at 151 Chestnut Street.

⚓The state Commission on Reapportionment (redistricting) meets at 5:30 p.m. in South Kingstown.

The gubernatorial campaign for former CVS executive Helena Foulkes is off to a rocky start. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Ed Fitzpatrick talked to our colleague Amanda Milkovits about the ongoing scandal involving a former North Kingstown basketball coach. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading.

Dan McGowan