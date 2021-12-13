Barrington High School to have heavier police presence after shooting threat

BARRINGTON, R.I. — The superintendent of schools in Barrington sent a message to parents Monday after the Barrington High School building administration was made aware of a threat written in the girls’ bathroom.
Mike Messore, the superintendent, wrote in his message that the Barrington Police Department was contacted immediately and is currently investigating the situation. According to a parent, the message was a threat of a school shooting on Dec. 21.
“All threats are taken seriously. The Barrington Police Department, in conjunction with high school administration, will continue to monitor the situation actively,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Barrington Police Department will provide an additional presence at BHS until the Winter Recess.”
Advertisement
He added in a separate statement, “While that investigation is underway, we ask that parents speak to and actively listen to their children who may have knowledge of the matter.”
Please see the attached release regarding todays incident at Barrington High School. pic.twitter.com/SdnQCZrgHK— Barrington Police Dept. (@barringtonripd) December 13, 2021
Messore said police are conducting a full investigation and encouraged students and adults to report any information related to the incident.
“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority,” he said.
Barrington High School Principal Joseph D. Hurley sent a similar note to parents Monday, and said school counselors are available for students as needed.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.