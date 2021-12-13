Barrington High School to have heavier police presence after shooting threat

BARRINGTON, R.I. — The superintendent of schools in Barrington sent a message to parents Monday after the Barrington High School building administration was made aware of a threat written in the girls’ bathroom.

Mike Messore, the superintendent, wrote in his message that the Barrington Police Department was contacted immediately and is currently investigating the situation. According to a parent, the message was a threat of a school shooting on Dec. 21.

“All threats are taken seriously. The Barrington Police Department, in conjunction with high school administration, will continue to monitor the situation actively,” he said. “Out of an abundance of caution, the Barrington Police Department will provide an additional presence at BHS until the Winter Recess.”