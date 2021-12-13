A century ago, this Santa Claus lookalike from Maine was considered the ‘Christmas Tree King of America’

“I shouldered my ax and went out into the big woods and cut down 500 trees, which I sent by freight to Boston,” Chapman said in December 1921, at the age of 80, when the burly, white-bearded man who bore an unmistakable resemblance to Santa Claus was featured in the Boston Sunday Globe.

While relishing in the forest’s “strengthening odor” one day, around Christmas time in 1865, the young Union Army veteran was struck with a novel idea. Using the $373 he’d been paid by the government, to join the war effort, he decided to start a new business, one that was close to home.

After being discharged from the Civil War, wounded and nearly penniless, Edward K. Chapman sought the familiar comfort of the green pines and balsam firs of Maine, his boyhood home.

It was a risky move — others had lost money attempting it, he said. But for him it paid off. Before long, he had built an expansive operation shipping and selling Christmas trees by the trainload to cities near and far, a decades-long venture that earned Chapman such lofty titles as “King of the Christmas trees,” or “the Christmas Tree King of America,” according to newspaper accounts from the time.

A drawing of Edward K. Chapman was featured in a 1924 issue of the Detroit Free Press. Detroit Free Press

From 1866 until his death in 1928, if you lived in certain major cities and had a Christmas tree in your home, there was a good chance that Chapman — who called himself one of Santa’s helpers, playing into the jokes about his distinct resemblance to old Saint Nick later in life — had a hand in getting it there.

“This year, Mr. Chapman has cut and shipped between 300,000 and 400,000 Christmas trees. No other man in America does such a business,” the Rutland Daily Herald wrote in 1913. “As far west as Omaha and as far south as Texas, on Christmas day, families will be gathering around trees cut by this Christmas tree king of New England.”

A year after his first shipment to Boston, an ambitious young Chapman expanded his reach, sending a carload of trees to both Boston and New York City. The move netted him a $1,000 profit, more money than he had “ever seen in my life.” The bounty fueled his drive to harvest trees from the forests of Maine — and later, Vermont and Canada — to send to customers in far-flung cities.

“When I stuck it away for savings, I resolved then and there that I would stake my all upon my ax,” Chapman, whose trees were bought and cut from pastures owned by farmers, once told the Globe.

And he did just that.

By the time Chapman had reached his 80s, with a full beard and “massive frame,” he had made a good-sized fortune and secured his legend in the Christmas tree trade. Still robust in his old age and vowing to work until he turned 100, Chapman was sending trees to retailers “all over the country,” according to a 1924 issue of Maine Central Railroad Magazine.

That year alone, trees ranging from six to 15 feet tall made their way from the woods of Maine to New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, and Boston. They traveled as far west as Minneapolis and down south to Texas, the article said.

“There are from 1,200 to 2,500 in a [train] car, the average being about 1,800,” Chapman, who was married and had three children, told the magazine. “And I am shipping approximately 100 cars this year.” (Another publication claimed that some years Chapman shipped as many as 250 carloads of trees).

During the peak of his business, Chapman was often featured in newspapers at Christmastime thanks to his uncanny likeness to Santa Claus and his chosen profession. And he certainly seemed to enjoy the attention, hardly ever shying away from the chance to talk about how busy he was.

In 1922, publications across the country ran a wire story that featured a large picture of Chapman’s jolly, smiling face above a brief description of his work delivering Christmas trees. An image of Santa riding in a sleigh pulled by reindeer was plastered beneath his beard, to make the comparison clear.

“Yes, indeed I look like Santa Claus,” Chapman said, “but I’m only his first lieutenant.”

A wire story featuring an image of Edward K. Chapman, the "King of Christmas trees," ran in newspapers across the country in December 1922. La Crosse Tribune and Leader Press

The other thing in life that seemed to give Chapman as much joy as cutting down, packing up, and shipping out Christmas trees each year was the game of checkers. He often blended the topic into conversations with reporters who came to see him for stories when the holidays approached.

“Can you play checkers?” Chapman asked the Globe reporter who profiled him for the Sunday edition in 1921. “I would rather play checkers with you than have you interview me.” (When the reporter declined, Chapman harrumphed and said he was suspicious of anyone who couldn’t play the game).

According to his obituary, Chapman’s fondness for checkers began around the time that he started selling trees, after a friend bequeathed him “a library of books on checkers to ‘protect the honor of the game.’ ”

“Mr. Chapman long ago set himself the task of perfecting knowledge of checkers and he acquired hundreds of other volumes, so that in 1916 he was said to possess the best checker library in existence,” his obituary read. “Twelve times he won the crown of state checker champion” before eventually retiring.

Though he owned enough real estate in his 80s to allow him to “yield an income that would let me rest the remaining years,” he told the Globe, Chapman was determined to remain a stalwart of the tree trade.

“I am not the kind of man to rest. I would get old in a hurry if I rested,” he said. “I am resolved to keep on at this game of sending Christmas trees to the cities until ... I will be 100 years old, and then, and not until then, will I give up the trade.”

It was not to be. His last year selling trees was 1927, when 125 carloads were brought to New York. He “cut no trees” himself that year due to a hip injury that confined him to home, the Associated Press reported. Chapman died the following year, just months before Christmas.

While he took clear pride in his financial success, Chapman’s true reason for selling trees traced back to his experience during the war — a holiday spirit he carried home with him and spent the rest of his life sharing.

“Life in the army,” he once said, “taught me what a great fellowship there is between men when Christmas finds one far from home.”

And he knew, “what a thrill the Christmas tree held for the children and grownups.”

A story about Edward K. Chapman and his lifetime of playing chess and selling Christmas trees appeared in The Boston Sunday Globe in December of 1921. The Boston Sunday Globe

Jeremiah Manion of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.