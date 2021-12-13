Ex-East Providence clerk, now running for City Council, has a pattern of discrepancies in her education and work history

“Today, with my husband standing beside me, I proudly submitted my resignation as City Clerk of East Providence,” she said in a statement posted on social media on Nov. 5 and shared via email with the Globe.

EAST PROVIDENCE — As Samantha Burnett departed her position as East Providence City Clerk after claiming the city was refusing to accommodate her dyslexia, she issued a statement saying she felt she had a duty to expose the truth about the administration to fellow city residents, and reiterated that she would run for City Council herself.

Her lawyer had asked for the city to pay her salary until January 2023 in exchange for a waiver and release, but Burnett said she was no longer interested in a settlement agreement. “It is more important to me to walk away with nothing and still have my integrity intact,” she said in the statement. “I could not sit there, negotiate a settlement, agreement, or a package in good conscience. Because what am I trading in? I would be compromising myself. My integrity. My duty to let the people of East Providence know the TRUTH.”

“People have a right to true transparent government,” she said in a post on her campaign’s Facebook page on Nov. 16. “It isn’t happening. Time to change that.”

But truth and transparency can be elusive, even for idealistic candidates.

A pattern of discrepancies

A review of documents from the City of East Providence, obtained via a public records request, shows that Burnett’s accounts of her education and work experience have discrepancies, exaggerations, and multiple claims that, even after extensive interviews with Burnett and former employers in Rhode Island and Washington, could not be verified by the Globe.

In interviews and in emails to the Globe, Burnett denied that she had made false or misleading statements about her background, but was unable to provide evidence confirming many of her claims. When asked for clarification, she responded with information that showed certain claims were misleading or inaccurate, while also insisting they were true.

On her resume, on her LinkedIn profile, in correspondence expressing interest in the city clerk position, and in her official bio for the city, Burnett consistently said she had earned degrees from Washington State University and Boston University.

“I feel that I am well qualified for this position. I graduated Summa Cum Laude from Boston University with my paralegal degree,” she wrote in an email to a member of the City Council on Nov. 13, 2018. “I also have a finance degree from Washington State University. My work experience includes over 10 years experience in managing teams, both in the private and non-profit sector. The largest team I have managed was in excess of 80 employees.”

In a biography sent to the communications director on June 29, 2019, after she had been appointed as city clerk, she wrote that she “studied at Washington State University and Boston University with degrees in Finance and Paralegal Studies, (Summa Cum Laude).”

In an April 2018 discussion on a community Facebook page, her credentials got a boost: “I have a Legal Studies degree from Boston University, graduating Magna Cum Laude,” she wrote in a comment, including a long list of her qualifications.

In an April 2018 discussion on a community Facebook page, former City Clerk Samantha Burnett, at the time a member of the city's Economy Development Commission, detailed her work history for the public. Screen shot via Facebook

But Washington State University spokesman David Wasson told the Globe that they had no record of Burnett attending the school, in person or online, or earning a degree from them. The university also checked under Burnett’s unmarried name and her previous married name and found no record of any student with those names, or any iteration of those names.

Burnett told the Globe she did not know why the school had no record of her attending. Then she explained that she went to a community college in Washington State before transferring credits to an online degree program at Washington State University. In another email, she told the Globe that she did not have a conventional college experience because she was a single mom and survivor of domestic violence raising two young children at the time.

“I started with a state aid program, because I was on welfare and they helped me at first,” she explained. “Then I paid out of pocket myself to the online organization that supplied all my coursework from WSU. Never has my education been a question. I believe I finished the program and graduated in 2004.”

When asked for more details, Burnett was vague. “The organization that I went through I think was The College Network or College Access Network,” she wrote. “It was something like that.”

Relayed that description, Wasson, the WSU spokesman, said such an arrangement “would be prohibited by the university’s professional accrediting body.”

“Additionally, any degree conferred by Washington State University would be reflected in student records maintained by the Registrar’s Office,” Wasson said.

The reference to Washington State University was removed from her LinkedIn profile after the city began scrutinizing her background earlier this year. When asked about the change, Burnett told the Globe in an email, “our home system was hacked into a few months ago. Ruined my daughter’s laptop and many of our accounts had to be deleted and restored. I’m still working on it. My Linkedin isn’t complete yet.” On or around Dec. 9, the education and work portions of her LinkedIn profile were made private.

“It’s private until I restore it back to how it was before we got hacked,” she said in another email.

Burnett said she would provide evidence of her Washington State University degree, but instead sent the Globe a picture of a certificate from the Boston University Center for Professional Education earned in February 2013, in paralegal studies.

Boston University’s paralegal program is a 14-week online course that gives recipients certificates, not degrees. It is a non-credit program, so there are no Latin honors such as summa cum laude associated with it, the university said.

When asked about her claims of graduating with honors, Burnett clarified: “My advisor called me at the end of the program and told me that I qualified for Summa Cum Laude.”

City Clerk Samantha Burnett, center, sits with members of the East Providence City Council during a Council meeting on March 3, 2020, in East Providence, R.I. Screenshot via YouTube

A work history that doesn’t add up

In the resume she submitted to the city, which the Globe received as part of a public records request, Burnett lists several leadership positions, including being a board member of the Joe Silva Foundation.

But Julie Silva, who founded the Joseph Silva Memorial Foundation in honor of her late father, said that while Burnett was involved in the organization, the involvement was not extensive and Burnett was not a member of the board. Corporate filings with the Secretary of State’s office do not list Burnett as a board member of either the foundation or the group it was later rolled into, Jules Hope Chest.

“I don’t know what her truth is,” said Silva, who has been active in East Providence city politics, “but apparently it’s different from mine.”

When asked to clarify, Burnett offered emails showing she helped the foundation with public relations and was on a general email list for everyone from leadership to volunteers. She also shared a Facebook message in which Silva offered her a choice of a spot as a volunteer or on a “committee.” Burnett replied that she’d be honored to have either position, the message shows. In another email to the Globe, Burnett insisted that “committee” and “board” were interchangeable in their conversations; Silva said whatever term was used, Burnett “made that commitment to the resume, not to the actual organization.”

Several parts of her work history do check out, though not always exactly as presented. For example, she claimed on her resume that she worked as a National Accounts Representative at Blue Cross from 2000 to 2005; the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said she worked at the Washington-based Premera Blue Cross affiliate, but from 2003 to 2005. Her work as a “professional transcriptionist” for the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island was in a volunteer capacity, the group’s executive director said, something noted on her LinkedIn profile but omitted from her resume. And in her capacity as a regional director for Holiday Retirement in Washington, she supervised a team of 30 people but “managed the sales and marketing process including training,” she said in an email justifying why she told the City of East Providence “The largest team I have managed was in excess of 80 employees.”

Other parts of Burnett’s work experience are harder to pin down. Burnett has described herself as a freelance journalist, and said she’d written for The Seattle Times. But The Seattle Times told the Globe it had no record of her writing for them under any of the names she’s used in the past. Burnett did, however, in 1994, participate in The Urban Newspaper Workshop, a two-week-long program hosted by the University of Washington, which was sponsored by The Seattle Times and Dow Jones Fund and aimed at getting young people of color involved in journalism.

The students published one issue of a newspaper that summer, called “The Voice.” Burnett referred to it as “The Voice: The Seattle Times.” A copy of the paper, shared with the Globe by the Dow Jones Fund, shows it was called “The Voice: The Urban Newspaper Workshop.”

“Samantha was in the program in the summer of 1994 and contributed to a one-issue newspaper produced by the students in the program,” said Michele Matassa Flores, the executive editor of The Seattle Times. “That newspaper did not have the Seattle Times brand as part of its name, and Samantha was not a Seattle Times writer.”

Burnett later wrote several blog posts about food, beer, and wine for a content marketing firm called Tempesta Media, without a byline, which the Globe was able to confirm.

She is on the board of the Blackstone Valley Advocacy Center, was appointed to the East Providence Economic Development Commission in 2017, and volunteers at the Myron J. Francis Elementary School — all positions presented on her resume as examples of leadership that were easily verified.

But she also claimed on LinkedIn that as city clerk she had “created equitable salaries and opportunities for employees” and “negotiated with labor unions.” City spokeswoman Patricia Resende said salaries are “determined by collective bargaining agreements, which the clerk does not negotiate” and that “The only salary the clerk negotiated was her own — an approximately $10,000 increase which was approved by the Council.”

In an email, Burnett maintained, “I did negotiate issues with union employees and their representatives,” and said she “created equitable salaries” by noting a pay difference between two employees. “I had HR look into it and the clerk was made wh[o]le,” she told the Globe in an email. The city says the situation isn’t exactly as Burnett described; while she did flag the pay difference for Human Resources, one employee negotiated a salary that was “a starting step higher” than the other, but as service time accrued the two achieved the same salary step.

‘Generally, you take their word for it’

Burnett was appointed City Clerk of East Providence in 2019 after submitting her resume to members of the five-person council. She had previously served as campaign manager for two of those five; the city clerk position is a political appointment, made by the council.

Councilman Bob Rodericks described her as a co-manager of his campaign. He said they never verified her education, because there were no specific requirements that someone have a degree to be the clerk.

“If someone says they’ve done A or B or C, generally you take their word for it, unless it’s a position that calls for verification of that,” Rodericks told the Globe.

As city clerk, Burnett was in charge of things like business licenses and city council meeting minutes and agendas. It’s a relatively high-profile job, up on the dais with the members of the city council. She made $80,000 annually after the recent raise.

In August, though, long-simmering frustrations boiled over: Burnett said in a tearful speech before the Council that Mayor Bob DaSilva’s administration was refusing to accommodate her dyslexia. All she asked for was a simple form to better organize the mayor’s communications, she said. She also hinted at retaliation and discrimination; she identifies as Asian, as a person of Filipino descent.

Burnett took a temporary leave of absence and, at the request of Councilman Ricardo Mourato, for whom Burnett had also worked as a campaign manager, the city launched an investigation. Assistant City Solicitor Dylan Conley’s report concluded that Burnett’s claims of discrimination and misconduct were almost entirely false or unsubstantiated, and that she had a pattern of leveling false or unsubstantiated allegations when confronted about her own conduct.

Only one of Burnett’s claims bore out, about a disciplinary infraction against a deputy who used the phrase, “Yes, master.” The “single form” requested to accommodate her dyslexia was actually 12 different items.

Burnett told the Globe that Conley’s investigation was full of falsehoods, and that she stood by her accounts. She offered to email the Globe a record of the “many debunked accusations” in Conley’s report, and stated that “He misspoke on many items and has since been removed from working on this project.” But when asked for evidence that any part of the report had been debunked, she did not reply.

When asked to comment on Burnett’s claims that the report was inaccurate and he had been removed, Conley replied: “I have not been removed from anything.”

“If I was presented with anything that indicated any portion of my report was inaccurate, I would present it to the council,” he said.

The city has accepted Conley’s report.

A puzzle with pieces missing

While Burnett was on leave after her August Council speech, the Council also started scrutinizing her work as city clerk. The council leadership was vexed at being unable to find certain meeting minutes. Burnett blamed the work problems on a deputy, but the city council leadership and administration later said the responsibility fell squarely on Burnett.

That review eventually extended from her work in the city to the way she had represented herself in applying for the city clerk job.

The city’s law department told the Globe that they were unable to verify multiple claims about her work history and her education.

“We have very strong evidence to believe she does not have a degree from WSU,” said Michael Marcello, the city solicitor, who’s appointed by the mayor, approved by the council, and represents the city.

“At best, it’s not complete,” said Marcello of her resume. “At worst, it’s totally misleading.”

Still, Mourato, for whom Burnett worked as a campaign manager, said he believes Burnett is telling the truth, and has been all along.

“Yes, I do believe her,” Mourato told the Globe. “I don’t understand what kind of investigation the city did.” When asked for additional information about his support for her, he did not immediately respond.

Council President Robert Britto, on the other hand, said reviewing Burnett’s resume and work history was like trying to put together a puzzle where some some pieces were missing, and others didn’t fit.

Said Britto, who currently represents Ward 1 and is planning to run for state Senate next year: “It was sad, at the end of the day, to find out she’s not who she claimed to be.”

Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @bamaral44.