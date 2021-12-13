Families in the grip of the pandemic struggle on

One of those is a single mother who fell gravely ill before giving birth to her first child.

Too many families have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and there are countless others whose lives are still profoundly affected by it.

“I got covid when I was pregnant with [my daughter],” reads a letter to Globe Santa. “I got very sick … and both of us almost died on the table when she was 5 weeks early.”

Her daughter is now 14 months old and is regaining her strength, but she has spent much of her life at Boston Children’s Hospital, both as an inpatient and receiving follow-up care.

It’s been impossible for the mother to continue working.

“Because of all her medical issues, I had to leave my job to care for her and bring her to all of her appointments,” she wrote. “She is so strong and is fighting harder and harder every day!”

This isn’t the first time she’s battled adversity. After years of struggling with substance abuse issues, she’s been clean and sober since she got pregnant.

Becoming a mother helped her make positive changes in her life. Now she wants to make their first Christmas at home together a memorable one.

“Can you please help my daughter enjoy Santa?” she wrote.

In another letter related to the pandemic, a single mother from a town north of Boston asked Globe Santa to help her 2-year-old son.

The child contracted COVID-19 this fall and she had to stay at home while he was sick. Without any paid time off from her job, she fell behind on her bills and is still playing catch-up.

To make matters worse, missing work left her short of the number of hours necessary to qualify for an expected annual bonus in the hundreds of dollars.

“This bonus was how I planned on paying for Christmas gifts this year,” she wrote.

A couple from Boston’s South Shore were employed by local restaurants before COVID-19 struck. Since then, they’ve tried to provide for their three boys, ages 10, 5, and 4, without steady work.

They’re barely scraping by.

“Dad and Mom are both looking for work now,” the letter reads. “Any income … goes to our rent and utilities and that is why we need your help.”

The children in these families will be among the more than 20,000 to receive presents from Globe Santa this holiday season.

For 66 years Globe Santa, a program of the Boston Globe Foundation, has delivered toys, games, and other gifts to children in need.

In total, the annual fund drive has helped more than 3 million children celebrate the holidays with gifts.

But none of it is possible without your support.

Please consider supporting this year’s Globe Santa campaign by phone, mail or online at https://globesanta.org/

