Framingham High School sports teams halt practice last week following COVID-19 surge

On Dec. 10, the Framingham schools’ official COVID-19 online dashboard said, Framingham High School logged 15 cases. The high school had seen 91 cases since Sept. 1, according to the dashboard.

In a statement dated Dec. 8, the Framingham Public Schools said officials had detected 49 cases across the school district since Monday, Dec. 6.

Several sports teams at Framingham High School canceled practices Thursday in light of rising COVID-19 cases throughout the school district, officials said.

In the Dec. 8 statement, school officials said that as a cautionary measure, they had suspended practices that day for the freshmen, junior varsity and varsity girls’ basketball teams; freshman boys’ basketball team; and junior varsity and varsity wrestling teams.

School officials said at the time they planned to “re-evaluate on a daily basis.”

A request for further comment was sent to Framingham Public Schools spokesperson Monday afternoon.

The 15 recent cases at Framingham High represented about 16 percent of the 91 total cases reported at the high school since Sept. 1, according to the dashboard.

“At this time, as we work with our current resources and the rising numbers, in consultation with the Framingham Department of Health, we are shifting to a modified risk mitigation protocol, which prioritizes the tracing and notifying of unvaccinated close contacts only,” the statement said. “We appreciate your cooperation and understanding as we navigate through the current surge.”

The city also tweeted out updated COVID-19 numbers on Dec. 8, the same day the schools put out the announcement on sports’ teams and cases.

“Since Wednesday, December 1, 234 residents have tested positive, 108 more have recovered, and the City has Learned of One New Fatality Related to COVID-19,” the city tweeted from its official account.





