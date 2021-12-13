Gorbea unveils new online tool to analyze redistricting maps

The commission released a third version of proposed new Senate districts on Thursday, and it is expected to release a third version of proposed new House districts at 5:30 p.m. Monday, when the commission meets at South Kingstown High School. The process represents the once-a-decade redrawing of the state’s political boundaries to reflect new census data.

PROVIDENCE — Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea’s office has created an online tool that makes it easy to compare existing House and Senate districts to the new proposals being considered by Rhode Island’s redistricting commission.

The Rhode Island secretary of state's office has unveiled an online tool that allows comparisons between current and proposed House and Senate districts.

Gorbea, a Democrat running for governor in 2022, noted she was involved in a lawsuit challenging Senate redistricting maps in 2002, when she was president of the Rhode Island Latino Political Action Committee.

Advertisement

“I know how important it is to match demographic data to proposed districts,” Gorbea said. “Redistricting decisions can greatly affect voter participation. I will always push our government to provide modern resources like this comparison tool to increase transparency and encourage community participation.”

She said her team will update the comparison tool as new proposals are unveiled.

On Monday, the state’s redistricting consultant, Kimball W. Brace, said staff members on working on providing an overlay of existing districts on the map of the proposed districts.

He said he was “kind of surprised” by Gorbea’s announcement because the commission has already provided tools to analyze proposed districts and draw maps to provide feedback. Also, he noted that the online maps now include the boundaries for towns and cities, counties, voting precincts, and census blocks.

John M. Marion, executive director of Common Cause Rhode Island, said, “The state’s high-priced consultant still hasn’t produced a tool that allows voters to see how their current districts will differ from proposed districts. But the secretary of state has, to her credit.”

Advertisement

Marion called for the redistricting commission or Brace to release the “shape files” or census block assignment files that would allow for closer analysis of the proposed maps.

“Unlike in past decades, there are a variety of free tools on the internet that allow voters to evaluate proposed redistricting plans,” he said. “But they can’t do that unless they have the data used to create the plans.”

Marion said he has been requesting that data for months. Without access to it, activists have gone ahead and recreated those files using the maps that are publicly available, he said. Common Cause plans to present the commission with those findings soon, providing insights about partisan gerrymandering and other factors, he said.

Brace said some states provide public access to “shape files” while others do not. “We are still reviewing that possibility,” he said of releasing the shape files. He said activists “figured out how to hack the system,” and Gorbea’s website appears to have relied on that information.

Marion noted the commission has not seen any proposals for new congressional districts, although it is now mid-December and the commission must present its recommendations to the General Assembly by Jan. 15.

“Ten years ago, perhaps the biggest controversy in this process was the dramatic change proposed in the congressional plan,” he said. “And now it looks like they will produce a congressional plan with almost no time for the public to comment, even though this time there’s a need to move more people than last time.”

Advertisement

Marion said that indicates that a decade ago, “they were trying very hard to gerrymander the congressional plans,” and this time around, “they are not so concerned about gerrymandering the congressional plans, or they have a surprise that they don’t want to reveal until there’s not enough time to mobilize against it.”

Brace said mapmakers will meet soon with congressional staff regarding new boundaries. And he said he expects a decision soon on whether the state will, for redistricting purposes, continue counting inmates at the Adult Correctional Institutions in Cranston or at their home addresses.

Advocates are calling for an end to “prison gerrymandering,” saying the current system provides outsized representation for the few districts with prisons while diminishing representation for urban districts with large numbers of people of color. But Cranston officials defend the current system, arguing that the city provides public services, such as fire and police department services, to inmates at the ACI.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.