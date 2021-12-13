Man, 19, arrested on murder charge in fatal shooting outside Malden convenience store

In a statement, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office identified the defendant as Antonio Rufo-Sanon, who’s charged with murder in connection with the Nov. 21 slaying of Daquelle Matthews, 22, of Boston, outside a 7-Eleven located on Salem Street in Malden.

A 19-year-old Somerville man was arrested Monday for allegedly shooting another man to death outside a Malden convenience store last month , authorities said.

The statement said Malden police were alerted to the shots fired in front of the store around 9:40 p.m. on the night of the killing. Responding officers found Matthews suffering from “multiple gunshot wounds,” and he was taken to a Boston hospital where he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

Advertisement

Investigators determined that on the night of the shooting, Rufo-Sanon had arrived at the 7-Eleven as a passenger in a vehicle occupied by multiple other people, the statement said. A review of surveillance video showed Matthews, while standing outside the store, interacted with men in the car.

“Antonio Rufo-Sanon then allegedly fired a gun from the vehicle fatally shooting him,” the statement said. “After the shooting the men allegedly fled the scene in that vehicle.”

Authorities managed to track the suspect vehicle to a Somerville residence, officials said, with the help of surveillance footage and witness interviews.

“In the following days investigators were able to identify the alleged driver of the vehicle as Isaiah Sautier and conduct forensic analysis on the vehicle to identify Antonio Rufo-Sanon,” the statement said.

Sautier was arrested previously and arraigned Dec. 2 in Malden District Court on charges of accessory after the fact to murder and accessory after the fact to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, the statement said. A not guilty plea was entered for him.

Advertisement

Rufo-Sanon’s was slated for arraignment in the same courthouse later Monday, according to the statement.

















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.