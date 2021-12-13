Man, 44, charged with teen’s slaying during Caribbean Festival, ordered held without bail

A 44-year-old Boston man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in the neck during the city’s Caribbean Festival in August was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court Monday, officials said.

Omara Shears, who appeared on the Boston Police Department’s most-wanted list earlier this year, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with the murder of Javare Sommerville, of Boston, police said. Shears and Somerville didn’t know each other, officials said.

Somerville was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road in Dorchester watching the festival around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 28, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Shears approached Somerville and stood near him for a brief period before stabbing him, authorities said. Somerville grabbed his neck and fell to the ground, prompting police officers to rush to his aid, officials said.