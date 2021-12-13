Man, 44, charged with teen’s slaying during Caribbean Festival, ordered held without bail

A 44-year-old Boston man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old in the neck during the city’s Caribbean Festival in August was ordered held without bail at his arraignment in Suffolk Superior Court Monday, officials said.
Omara Shears, who appeared on the Boston Police Department’s most-wanted list earlier this year, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with the murder of Javare Sommerville, of Boston, police said. Shears and Somerville didn’t know each other, officials said.
Somerville was standing on the sidewalk near the intersection of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road in Dorchester watching the festival around 9:20 a.m. on Aug. 28, the Suffolk district attorney’s office said in a statement. Shears approached Somerville and stood near him for a brief period before stabbing him, authorities said. Somerville grabbed his neck and fell to the ground, prompting police officers to rush to his aid, officials said.
He was taken to Boston Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
After the stabbing, Shears was seen on security footage with the knife still in his possession, prosecutors said.
“Javare should have been preparing for prom and worrying about college applications or future employment and opportunities, not fearing that his life would be stolen by a stranger,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement. “He deserved an expectation of safety as he and thousands of others joyously gathered to celebrate Caribbean heritage. My office is working with Javare’s family to ensure that they have access to the services and resources they may need.”
