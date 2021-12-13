Man to be charged with fatal stabbing of Chelsea woman in case of domestic violence

A man hospitalized in critical condition will be charged with the fatal stabbing of a Chelsea woman if he survives his injuries, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement on Monday.

Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez, 48, was found by police Saturday afternoon at an apartment on Stockton Street suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rollins’s office.

Her estranged partner, 48-year-old Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, was injured in the domestic incident and underwent lifesaving emergency surgery. If he survives his wounds, he will be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Rollins’s office said.