Man to be charged with fatal stabbing of Chelsea woman in case of domestic violence

A man hospitalized in critical condition will be charged with the fatal stabbing of a Chelsea woman if he survives his injuries, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement on Monday.
Paula Andrea Ortiz Ramirez, 48, was found by police Saturday afternoon at an apartment on Stockton Street suffering from multiple stab and slash wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Rollins’s office.
Her estranged partner, 48-year-old Mario Alberto Mira Lopera, was injured in the domestic incident and underwent lifesaving emergency surgery. If he survives his wounds, he will be charged with murder and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Rollins’s office said.
“The evidence indicates that Ms. Ortiz’s life was taken in a violent domestic attack,” Rollins said in the statement. “This is a tragedy as children are now left without a mother and have a father who will be charged with her murder if he survives. My heart goes out to these children and this family that is forced to endure tragedy and profound grief during the holiday season. My office will be available and at their sides to provide the support and resources they may need during this long process.”
