Mayor Wu says Boston will be ready to keep streets clear during winter storms; help protect homeless

Wu stood in front of just some of the 40,000 tons of salt that will be used to treat city streets in order to ensure easily accessible transportation for all residents amid a storm, she said. The city also has 164 pieces of in-house equipment designed to help clear snow, with the ability to put more than 800 on the roads during big storms.

“Last week, we already had the first dusting of the season, and it was pretty mild,” Wu said. “But we want the public to know that we are ready for when the big storms hit as well.”

The city plans to undertake “extensive coordinated street outreach” to ensure the most vulnerable residents, like those experiencing homelessness or living at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, are protected during a storm.

“Our city departments and cabinets have been hard at work to quickly identify appropriate transitional spaces with services to ensure everyone is housed this winter,” Wu said. “These spaces will be brought online in the days and weeks ahead.”

Wu also encouraged residents to ensure they get vaccinated against COVID-19 and receive booster shots, as the city braces for a surge in cases during the winter months.

“We’re now entering year three of the COVID-19 public health emergency and new variants continue to emerge,” she said. “Winter calls for a lot of indoor activities and we are in the midst of a holiday surge in COVID-19 positivity. As always, I and the Boston Public Health Commission and our entire city encouraged Bostonians to get tested, vaccinated, and boosted.”

