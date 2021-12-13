Pilot killed in Bedford, NH, plane crash remembered by mom as ‘remarkable young man’

The mother of a 23-year-old Linden, Mich. man who was killed when his plane crashed near the Merrimack River in Bedford, N.H., Friday night remembered her son as a “remarkable young man” and a “hero” who she said managed to avoid landing in a residential area.
Emmanuel “Manny” Vomvolakis was killed on impact when the Swearingen SA-226 twin-turboprop plane he was flying experienced engine failure on its approach to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport shortly after 11:30 p.m, police said in a statement Saturday. Vomvolakis was transporting medical supplies and departed from the Essex County, New Jersey Airport.
WMUR-TV reported the plane crashed into an area along the banks of the Merrimack River just short of the airport runway and video from the scene indicated the aircraft caught fire.
Advertisement
An investigation into the crash is ongoing by the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board.
Vomvolakis’s mother, Cindy Frohriep, wrote on Facebook that her son “died a hero” after he managed to avoid crashing in a large residential neighborhood.
A spokesman for Bedford police said the department couldn’t confirm whether or not Vomvolakis intentionally avoided a residential area and referred questions to the safety board. The spokesman, Robert Mills, said there are “some homes and businesses fairly nearby.”
Frohriep said the family intends to host Vomvolakis’s funeral at Sharp Funeral Home in Fenton, Mich. on Friday at 11 a.m.
“There is no greater love than having a child. There is no greater pain than loosing [sic] a child,” Frohriep wrote. “Loosing [sic] your only child is unbearable.”
“There was no greater joy in my life than being his mom,” she continued.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.