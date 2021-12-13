Pilot killed in Bedford, NH, plane crash remembered by mom as ‘remarkable young man’

The mother of a 23-year-old Linden, Mich. man who was killed when his plane crashed near the Merrimack River in Bedford, N.H., Friday night remembered her son as a “remarkable young man” and a “hero” who she said managed to avoid landing in a residential area.

Emmanuel “Manny” Vomvolakis was killed on impact when the Swearingen SA-226 twin-turboprop plane he was flying experienced engine failure on its approach to the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport shortly after 11:30 p.m, police said in a statement Saturday. Vomvolakis was transporting medical supplies and departed from the Essex County, New Jersey Airport.

WMUR-TV reported the plane crashed into an area along the banks of the Merrimack River just short of the airport runway and video from the scene indicated the aircraft caught fire.