Saugus murder victim identified

Authorities have identified the homicide victim who was found in a Saugus apartment building on Saturday.
Michael Norton, 26, was discovered by family members in his home at 44 Collins Ave., according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.
As of Monday morning no arrests had been made, she said in a statement.
The homicide is being investigated by the Essex district attorney’s office, State Police detectives, and Saugus police.
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.