fb-pixel Skip to main content

Saugus murder victim identified

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated December 13, 2021, 1 hour ago

Authorities have identified the homicide victim who was found in a Saugus apartment building on Saturday.

Michael Norton, 26, was discovered by family members in his home at 44 Collins Ave., according to Carrie Kimball, a spokeswoman for Essex District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office.

As of Monday morning no arrests had been made, she said in a statement.

The homicide is being investigated by the Essex district attorney’s office, State Police detectives, and Saugus police.


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.

Black news hour logo 2

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video