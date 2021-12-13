State will distribute 2.1 million free COVID-19 rapid at-home tests to hardest hit communities, Baker says

The Baker administration said in a follow-up statement that the state has secured 2.1 million iHealth Labs over-the-counter rapid tests that’ll be sent to 102 communities with the highest percentage of families living below the poverty level.

“This week our administration will begin distributing over 2 million free COVID-19 rapid at-home tests across Massachusetts,” Baker said during a State House briefing. “For this particular initiative at the beginning we’re going to start by focusing on the 100 hardest-hit communities in the Commonwealth.”

Governor Charlie Baker said Monday that the state will start distributing over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests across Massachusetts as the pandemic-weary Commonwealth braces for an expected winter surge of infections.

Baker said the state is currently conducting some 100,000 tests per day.

“This is not just a one-time distribution of a one-time test,” Baker said during the briefing. “We are also in the process of working directly with test manufacturers to make available bulk cheap purchasing deals for every city and town in Massachusetts.”

The statement said the administration is finalizing plans to allow municipalities and other public entities to directly purchase tests from manufacturers at fixed, state-negotiated prices.

Baker’s office, the statement said, will provide more details on how municipalities can procure these tests in the coming weeks.

“With the holidays approaching, we encourage residents to utilize rapid tests as a convenient way to keep family members and friends safe at gatherings,” Baker said in the statement. “While these tests are widely available at many pharmacies and retail locations across the Commonwealth, we are making it even easier for residents to get free rapid testing through these initiatives.”





Baker also rejected a potential reimplementation of the statewide mask mandate in place at the height of the pandemic. The Globe reported Sunday that a growing chorus of local, state, and federal officials has recently been sounding the call for mask mandates in indoor public places to stop the spread of the pandemic this winter.

“There are no plans to bring back the statewide mask mandate,” Baker told reporters when asked about it. “Keep in mind that we’re in a very different place than we were in before. Five million people are fully vaccinated, a million and a half of those are boosted. Over 6 million people have at least one dose. And we continued to focus aggressively on those communities and those populations that are most vulnerable.”

He also stressed that vaccines protect against serious illness and death.

“If you look at the hospitalization rates of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in Massachusetts, if the unvaccinated got vaccinated it would drop our hospitalization rates by 50 percent,” Baker said. “ ... If you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated.”

