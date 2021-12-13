Suspect arraigned in attack on 92-year-old man outside Quincy Center T station

Armando Hernandez was arrested by Transit Police Friday afternoon after he allegedly “forcefully shoved” the 92-year-old man, who was not identified, to the ground from behind, causing him to bleed from his head, police said. When police arrived at the MBTA station, a person was attempting to control his bleeding. During the arrest, police observed that Hernandez was in an inebriated state and had an “uncooperative disposition,” police said.

A 49-year-old Boston man who allegedly assaulted a 92-year-old man outside the Quincy Center MBTA station had his bail set at $1,000 in Quincy District Court Monday, according to the office of Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrissey.

“Defendant was heavily intoxicated,” wrote Judge Mark Coven in Hernandez’s bail order.

At his arraignment, the commonwealth argued for Hernandez to be held on $2,500 bail.

The man’s head injury required him to receive nine staples, the bail order said.

The bail order said Hernandez shoved the older man “without reason.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Hernandez had posted bail. A dispatcher at the Norfolk County jail said Hernandez had not been booked there as of Monday afternoon.

Hernandez was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and stay off of MBTA property, prosecutors said.

