What did your child’s school cafeteria serve for lunch?

When Julianne Surrette and Kayce Jernagan, both Johnson & Wales University students, saw what their younger siblings were being served in their school cafeterias, they knew there was a problem.

The percentage of children and adolescents who are considered to be obese in the US has more than tripled in recent years, according to data collected by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . In 2018, more than 19 percent of US children aged 2 to 19 have obesity, a rate varies based on race and ethnicity.

”We learned what most kids were getting in their school lunches and it’s absolutely terrible. And they know nothing about nutrition,” said Surrette, who said they found that more than 42 percent of parents in the US are not confident that their children are receiving healthy and balanced meals at school. “It just grew from there, and we started Sunflower Kids.”

Q: What is Sunflower Kids?

Surrette: Think of it as a healthy Lunchable. It’s a health-focused, single-serving meal service for school-aged children that is meant to give them a full, nutrient-dense, and delicious plate. We use fresh fruits and vegetables in a fun way, which could even appeal to the pickiest of eaters. Each meal is already packaged and portioned out.

Q: Who is your target audience?

Surrette: Parents of school-aged children, those in food deserts, the busy family, and children with allergies or restrictions. Our market survey showed that nearly 30 percent of families pack lunches for their kids daily, and more than 45 percent pack their child’s lunches more than twice a week.

Q: What is a food desert?

Jernagan: A food desert is an areas of the country where residents have limited access to healthy and nutritious foods, like fresh produce. It could be because families have to travel father away to find healthy and affordable food options and having limited income.

(According to the US Department of Agriculture, the definition of a food desert is an area that has either a poverty rate that is equal to or more than 20 percent or an average family income that does not exceed 80 percent of the average family income in urban areas, or 80 percent of the statewide average family income in non-urban areas. Rhode Island actually holds the record for most low-income food deserts in the country, according to a study conducted by the United Way. Woonsocket is considered the “poster child” of food deserts, where 22 percent of people live in poverty and an estimated two of every five residents have trouble affording healthy foods, according to Thundermist Health Center.)

Q: What are some examples of the meals?

Surrette: Each of the meals has “familiar” foods for kids. For example, we have a ham and cheese pinwheels, and a charcuterie board with “familiar” meats, crackers, orange wedges, and cucumber with hummus. Another example of a meal could be grilled chicken wraps with vegetables, avocado ranch, and vegetable crisps. Another could be our Asian chicken and vegetable salad, with a side of apple slices and grapes, and a chocolate zucchini muffin for dessert.

Q: How much would each meal cost?

Jernagan: It would be about $5 per meal (which is about $2 more, on average, than typical school lunches). A package would be five meals for $25. There would be different payment options, and eventually, if this was to take off, we would want to establish payment plans for lower-income families.

Q: Can parents start ordering now?

Surrette: Actually, no. We started this as a project for JWU’s “Future Food All-Stars Challenge,” and we took home first place, earning $10,000. (JWU’s “Future Food All-Stars Challenge” is a Shark Tank-style competition where nine students teams across the university’s colleges spent a semester developing their business plans. JWU’s first Food Entrepreneur in Residence and university alum Tyler Florence, who is a Food Network Star, met monthly with students to help them through their business plans.)

Q: What would you need to turn this project into a fully-functioning business?

Surrette: It’s something we would like to do, but first, we are both just trying to finish college. What we would need is significant investment. Florence told us a couple of months ago that we would need $15 million to take this nationwide. But, if we were to launch, we would want to start locally in New England. And instead of going on our own, we would want to partner with another company who already has shipping and logistical systems in place, such as Honest Kids. Another option, which would be ideal, is to have an investor purchase the company outright, and we could help them and share our vision for the company.

