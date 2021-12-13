Wu to join newly elected mayors in Tuesday meeting at the White House

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu will be in Washington Tuesday joining other newly elected mayors at the White House to meet members of the Biden administration, her office said in a statement Monday.

The group will meet with senior White House leadership and cabinet secretaries to discuss working with the administration “on domestic priorities for cities,” according to the statement.

The mayors who will join Wu at the White House, according to her office, include: Mayor-elect Eric Adams of New York City; Mayor-elect Andre Dickens of Atlanta; Mayor-elect Bruce Harrell of Seattle; Mayor Jim Ross of Arlington, Texas; Mayor Tim Kelly of Chattanooga, Tenn.; Mayor-elect Justin Bibb of Cleveland; Mayor-elect Aftab Pureval of Cincinnati; Mayor-elect Daniel Rickenmann of Columbia, S.C.; and Mayor Ken Welch of St. Petersburg, Fla.