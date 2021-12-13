After tornadoes, at least 74 confirmed dead in Kentucky

Seven children were killed in Bowling Green, including two infants and a 4-year-old, according to a release by the coroner’s office in Warren County. In the tiny town of Bremen, the youngest victim was 5 months old.

“We expect that this death toll will continue to grow,” the governor said in an afternoon news conference. He said that at least 109 people in Kentucky were considered unaccounted for, but quickly added that, in looking at county reports, the true number had to be “way more.”

As the death toll continued to fluctuate from Friday night’s devastating swarm of tornadoes, Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky said Monday that there were 74 confirmed deaths in his state — the hardest hit — though he predicted that the number would rise as crews search the ruins.

The White House announced that President Biden would travel to Fort Campbell, Ky., on Wednesday for a storm briefing and then visit Mayfield and Dawson Springs, parts of which were flattened by the tornadoes.

“We’re going to be there as long as it takes to help,” Biden said at a news conference, adding that he was worried about the mental health of survivors and the uncertainty they now face.

Full recovery seemed particularly remote Monday amid the ruins in Mayfield, where heavy machinery was lifting power lines and downed trees. Residents were preparing meals in outdoor kitchens amid the remnants of people’s homes.

A candle factory in the town was completely crushed in the storm. An estimated 110 people were at work there Friday night when the tornado hit. For days, it was unclear how many had made it out.

On Sunday night, a glimmer of hope emerged, with executives at the company that operated the factory suggesting that the number of missing employees was much lower than initially thought. Troy Propes, the chief executive of Mayfield Consumer Products, said that eight employees were dead and fewer than 10 were still missing.

The governor told reporters that Kentucky State Police investigators were working through a list of employees provided by the company to confirm the tally given by the company. This would, he said, be “the Christmas miracle we hope for, but we have to make sure it’s accurate.”

Even so, Beshear continued to emphasize that the recovery ahead would be long and difficult. At least 1,000 homes had been damaged or destroyed, officials have estimated, and Beshear said that state parks were providing free housing to those whose homes were uninhabitable. Power was still out for more than 25,000 customers as of Monday afternoon. And a full accounting of the damage was far from finished.

“The long and the short of it is, we don’t really know, by any stretch of the imagination, of all the infrastructure damage yet,” said Michael Dossett, director of the Kentucky Division of Emergency Management.

Throughout the weekend and again Monday, the governor has choked up during his briefings when describing the deaths of children or the scale of devastation. Monday afternoon, when the state’s first lady, Britainy Beshear, began to speak about a toy drive for the families affected by the storm, she was overwhelmed and unable to continue; the governor had to pick up where she had stopped.

Other places in the path of the Friday storms, which cut a deadly swath across at least six states, were also recovering and grieving Monday.

In Illinois, six people were killed at an Amazon warehouse in the city of Edwardsville and one person is still receiving medical treatment, officials said. In a news briefing Monday, Amazon executives defended the safety procedures at the warehouse, while Governor J.B Pritzker of Illinois said that an investigation was underway into the building’s partial collapse.

The toll also included four people who died in Tennessee. In Arkansas, at least one person was killed in a nursing home in Monette, and another died at a Dollar General store in nearby Leachville. Deaths were also reported in Missouri.