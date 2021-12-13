The disconnect between economic indicators and how Americans feel about the economy grows

On the same day, however, came news from the government that inflation rose to 6.8 percent annually, the highest rate since 1982. Gas prices are up 58 percent compared to a year ago. Steak and basic utility bills are up 25 percent. Rent in some markets have gone up 20 percent .

The S&P 500 market index closed Friday at a new record high, besting previous record highs all year. Last week was a particularly good one of the stocks making up the S&P. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and the NASDAQ also closed the week up.

On Friday, two numbers were released and they might perfectly explain the complicated feelings that Americans are having about the economy.

Advertisement

The disconnect between traditional markers of economic health and how the economy is lived and felt has created an odd, very complicated situation as America still reels from a pandemic.

An Associated Press poll on Thursday found that 64 percent of Americans said that their personal financial situation is good. Yet when asked about the American economy overall, only 35 percent said it was good. This is down from 47 percent in June.

More numbers get at the issue. Personal savings are soaring to rates that have not been seen in modern history. No wonder more Americans feel better about their personal finances given this cushion. In addition, wages are going up and the government is cutting checks to Americans, especially those with children.

But besides the numbers Americans see when they check their bank balance, participating in the economy is not what most are used to. It isn’t just the gas prices, but four out of 10 Americans say they are personally experiencing supply chain issues this holiday season, according to a Monmouth University poll released on Monday.

Advertisement

So, while more Americans have more money, they are finding it harder to buy the things they want, and when they do, they are paying more for it. On the day-to-day level, things are still not back to normal. Some are still not back in the office, classrooms can send children home for days at any minute due to COVID protocols. Public transportation has been scaled back. Office holiday parties are elusive and even vaccinated people excited to fly again will often see flights canceled for reasons that have nothing to do with the weather. Storefronts remain empty, yet traffic has returned.

While the economy could never be measured by a single number, it is especially complicated to gauge now. Even with the markets up and job numbers slowly improving, there is significant anxiety about what is coming next, particularly as a new COVID variant enters the picture and winter settles in.

Politically, it means that the economy will remain to be a top issue in going into next year’s midterm elections, but that both parties will have their own story to tell and there will be a lot of blame to go around.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.