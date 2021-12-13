Mass. rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations is driven by those who are unvaccinated, Baker says

“The vaccines protect against serious illness and death,” Baker said during the conference to announce a COVID-19 rapid test distribution program that first targets the state’s hardest-hit communities. “If you look at the hospitalization rates of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated in Massachusetts, if the unvaccinated got vaccinated, we drop our hospitalization rates by 50 percent.”

During a news conference Monday, Baker was asked about state data that show the number of so-called “breakthrough” COVID-19 infections has been increasing, and he argued that more widespread vaccination would blunt the rising hospitalization rates.

Even as hospitalizations among vaccinated residents rise, recent increases in Massachusetts’ COVID hospitalization rates continue to be driven by those who are unvaccinated, Governor Charlie Baker said Monday, while urging those who haven’t yet been vaccinated to get the shots.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations nationwide is down this year compared to last year due to the widespread availability of vaccines, Baker added.

“The main reason there’s so far fewer people in the hospital this year than there were last year, with the presence of Delta and all that comes with it, is because of the vaccines,” he said.

COVID-19 hospitalizations have been rising in Massachusetts since about mid-November. State data show that from September until mid-November, the number of COVID-19 patients in the hospital hovered around the 500 to 600 range. That number has been steadily rising since about Nov. 12, when the number of COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts hospitals stood at 539. According to data released Friday, 1,238 people were in Massachusetts hospitals for COVID-19.

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations this year is still fewer than last year. On Dec. 9, 2020, 1,607 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

But health experts told the Globe last week that the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations was disappointing.

“Everyone was certainly hoping the hospitalizations would be much lower,” said Andrew Lover, an assistant professor of epidemiology in the School of Public Health and Health Sciences at the University of Massachusetts Amherst. “The same numbers we saw last year may be more serious this year in terms of hospital capacity.”

The rise in hospitalizations has coincided with an increase in the number of vaccinated people who are hospitalized with COVID-19. The number of breakthrough hospitalizations began rising around the same time as total COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to state data, with 216 fully vaccinated people hospitalized with COVID on Nov. 12 and 411 people hospitalized as of Friday’s report.

While the number of breakthrough hospitalizations has been rising, it has come amid a rise in total COVID-19 hospitalizations, meaning vaccinated people are not making up a larger share of hospitalizations. Data show the number of vaccinated people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 has hovered around 30 percent since the state began reporting that metric in August.

The state provides a weekly tally of COVID-19 breakthrough cases, hospitalizations, and deaths and calculates breakthrough rates from the total number of those in Massachusetts who are fully vaccinated.

By that metric, the hospitalization rate of fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts is 0.05 percent, because a total of 2,716 vaccinated people have been hospitalized in Massachusetts since shots began being administered, out of the more than 4.9 million people who were fully vaccinated as of the date the data was compiled.

Last week, the state reported its highest single-week total of breakthrough COVID-19 infections, with 11,321 new cases for a total of 88,968 since the start of the vaccination campaign, accounting for 1.8 percent of all fully vaccinated people. The state also reported 61 more deaths last week, raising the total of breakthrough deaths to 647, or 0.01 percent of those who are vaccinated.

At Tufts Medical Center Monday, 10 of the hospital’s 30 total COVID-19 patients were vaccinated against the virus, a spokesperson said. Of the 11 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, three were inoculated.

“We absolutely, unequivocally implore anyone who is not yet vaccinated to get the vaccine as soon as possible,” said Tufts Medical spokesman Jeremy Lechan via email. “And we strongly encourage and recommend anyone eligible for a booster shot to get one as well. The vaccine has been proven time and again to reduce the risk of symptomatic COVID-19, but more importantly, it drastically lessens the chance of severe disease, hospitalization and death from the virus – particularly after the booster dose.”

On Monday at UMass Memorial Health, the largest hospital system in Massachusetts, 25 percent of all COVID patients were vaccinated, and 14 percent of ICU patients were inoculated, a spokesperson said.

Officials have championed COVID-19 booster shots as a way to shore up waning immunity from the initial vaccination regimen: two doses of an mRNA vaccine developed by Pfizer or Moderna or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

According to data released Friday, 1,511,682 booster shots have been administered in Massachusetts.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention again expanded the eligibility of booster doses, now recommending that anyone 16 and older receive an additional dose of Pfizer’s shot.

Martin Finucane and Travis Andersen of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.