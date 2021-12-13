fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

These are the towns that were selected to receive at-home COVID-19 tests

By Maria Elena Little Endara Globe Correspondent,Updated December 13, 2021, 29 minutes ago
A man uses a COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit at home on September 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.
A man uses a COVID-19 rapid antigen test kit at home on September 29, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.Cameron Spencer/Getty

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that 102 towns across Massachusetts have been selected to receive over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests as the state faces a winter surge of infections.

Boston, Bridgewater, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Chicopee, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, Springfield, and Worcester are just some of the communities that will be receiving iHealth Labs over-the-counter rapid tests.

The communities that were selected had the highest percentage of families living below the poverty line, according to the state’s official mass.gov website. Each town will determine the best way to distribute the tests to residents within their community.

Advertisement

The 102 towns selected represent 3.7 million Massachusetts residents.

Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

latest numbers

5,007 confirmed cases and 27 deaths. See today’s COVID-19 data from Mass.

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.