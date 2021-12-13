These are the towns that were selected to receive at-home COVID-19 tests

On Monday, Governor Charlie Baker announced that 102 towns across Massachusetts have been selected to receive over 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests as the state faces a winter surge of infections.

Boston, Bridgewater, Brockton, Cambridge, Chelsea, Chicopee, Everett, Fall River, Framingham, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Lowell, Lynn, Malden, Methuen, Springfield, and Worcester are just some of the communities that will be receiving iHealth Labs over-the-counter rapid tests.

The communities that were selected had the highest percentage of families living below the poverty line, according to the state’s official mass.gov website. Each town will determine the best way to distribute the tests to residents within their community.