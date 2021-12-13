Vaccines induce lower antibody levels against Omicron in study

(Bloomberg) -- Two doses of the Pfizer Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc. vaccines induced lower levels of antibodies against the omicron variant, increasing the risk of COVID-19 infection, according to researchers from the University of Oxford.

Blood samples collected from people vaccinated with a combination of the two different shots and tested against the new strain showed a substantial drop in neutralizing antibodies, a proxy for protection, the scientists said Monday in a paper.

The results echo other findings released by the U.K. government last week emphasizing the need for booster shots, especially amid evidence of omicron’s ability to drive a tidal wave of infections. The country’s Health Security Agency said Friday the basic course of shots from Astra and Pfizer provided much lower defenses against symptomatic infection with omicron compared with the delta strain, while a booster lifted protection to 70% to 75%.