Congress should step up in global fight against COVID

Updated December 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
An airport worker handles the cargo of COVID-19 vaccines, donated through the UN-backed COVAX program, on arrival in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on May 8.
An airport worker handles the cargo of COVID-19 vaccines, donated through the UN-backed COVAX program, on arrival in Antananarivo, Madagascar, on May 8.Alexander Joe/Associated Press

As more countries are opening their borders, and more people are returning to some kind of normal, we shouldn’t lessen our efforts in combating the coronavirus pandemic (“United States must do more to vaccinate the world,” Editorial, Dec. 4). With the new Omicron variant spreading more than twice as quickly as the Delta variant in South Africa, we need to boost our strategy if we don’t want all the efforts we’ve already made to go to waste.

The input of the United States, as a world leader, is crucial in the global coronavirus response. That’s why Congress should do more to allocate funding to international assistance to fight COVID-19. This would not only protect the health of people around the world but it would also have positive impacts on the US economy and national security.

Rose Kenya Charlotin

Roslindale

