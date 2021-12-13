‘Death ends a life. It doesn’t end a relationship.’

The cemetery lies between an airport and a horse track. I would like to describe it as a serene and meditative place, but it is not.

Some oddly famous people were buried, here: a personal physician to the Hitler family, an eccentric male comedian who doubled as a female wrestler, a television psychologist, a mobster. Our family plot lies at the end of a poorly marked lane. Every visit begins with polite greetings: Hello to the great-grandparents I never met, to the aunt whose husband worked in a women’s apparel business, to the grandmother who survived her widowhood by learning watercolor.

And finally, to my parents, separated for almost 50 years, now rejoined. Twigs and weeds are cleared away immediately — my mother always hated clutter. Then, since it can be hard to dive into the heart of emotional matters, I usually start with the local weather report: cloudy or humid, a little sleety or a scorcher today. The great-grandparents, grandmother, aunt, and uncle quickly lose interest, which leaves my parents and me. That was the intention.

In the world of the living (I have noticed), most people mean well but few listen closely. As a rule, conversation magically and magnetically turns to oneself. There’s no blame here — self-preoccupation is essential human nature. It’s a way we know we’re alive.

But graves are different. Graves listen carefully. They never interrupt. They take it all in, endlessly receptive. Something in their silence makes a person want to talk.

And so, I tell my parents everything since the last time I told them everything — the sorrows, the pleasures, the fears, the partially finished. I used to leave out the worst parts in order to spare them. But truthfulness has grown easier over the years. There’s no need for protection; parents are always parents, yearning for the details of their children’s lives in a way no one else ever will. Alive or not, they want to hear.

Planes overhead, restless horses in their stalls down the street. It’s not peaceful here, but for them it’s home. When the conversation ends, only one of us leaves. This seems wrong, and terribly sad. Can’t they come too? Walking down the lane, turning to look back in case they might be waving, there is this to bring along: Death ends a life. It doesn’t end a relationship.

Elissa Ely is a psychiatrist.