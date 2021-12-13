Mass. lawmaker pushing to end state’s shameful ways over civil forfeiture

Thank you for your editorial on the myriad issues with the Commonwealth’s civil forfeiture system (“In Mass., authorities can take your money. Or your car. Or your shoes,” Opinion, Dec. 8). Under our current approach, Massachusetts residents are being deprived of their property without adequate due process of law. That’s why I filed a measure that addresses each of the problems your editorial raises.

The bill would follow Maine’s example and require a criminal conviction before someone’s property is forfeited to law enforcement. It also would end Massachusetts’ shameful status as the state with the lowest burden of proof in the nation by requiring prosecutors to prove by “clear and convincing” evidence that seized property was connected to the commission of a crime. Finally, it would direct the proceeds from forfeitures away from law enforcement to the General Fund, ensuring that police and prosecutors have no incentive to bolster their agency’s budgets by inappropriately seizing residents’ property.