The tents at Mass. and Cass should come down

That old real estate mantra — location, location, location — still plays a role in the handling or mishandling of the Mass. and Cass crisis. As any home buyer knows, the value of property varies dramatically based on location; the greater the perceived value, the greater the interest in protecting it. The people living in tents and openly dealing and using drugs are occupying property with a low perceived value, and for a long time that made the situation easy for everyone to ignore. That dynamic changed during the recent mayoral campaign. Now, it’s Mayor Michelle Wu’s problem to solve, and remains as location-sensitive as ever.

What if the homeless people encamped near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard moved to another Boston neighborhood — one not located in Dorchester or Mattapan? What would the solution be if they pitched their tents near Massachusetts General Hospital instead of Boston Medical Center? Or if they were close to Seaport district shops and restaurants instead of the Newmarket business district?

In October, then-Acting Mayor Kim Janey initiated a thoughtful process to take down the tents and offer transitional housing to people living in them. The ACLU tried to block city officials from carrying out that mission, but a judge denied the request, citing public health and safety concerns. Yet Wu still paused the tent removal. Instead, she’s pledging some action by the end of this month. One part of her plan — to turn the nearby defunct Roundhouse hotel into a temporary housing and addiction treatment center — is already facing pushback. Under the Wu proposal, Boston Medical Center would oversee a variety of services at the Roundhouse. But people who live and work in the area want the tents down, and they don’t want alternative treatment and housing to be located at the now-empty nearby hotel.

Their resistance is understandable, given the concentration of woes long connected to the area. Yet this plan appears to add a level of medical oversight that a previous proposal lacked. According to a Globe report, BMC would open a transitional care center that would link patients to a methadone clinic and connect them with suitable beds. The plan also calls for a stabilization care center that would provide a place to monitor and support patients for a period of less than 24 hours. The Roundhouse would also provide low-threshold treatment beds while patients wait for treatment and permanent housing. Transitional housing would be offered at other Boston locations. State Representative Jon Santiago, who represents the area and works as an emergency room doctor at BMC, said the Roundhouse is worthy of consideration as a last resort if it’s temporary; transitional housing is spread fairly across the city; and the encampment comes down. “I am 100 percent behind removing the tents, as quickly as possible,” he told me.

As I have written before, everyone wants the humanitarian crisis at Mass. and Cass to disappear. One problem has been finding a place for the people at the center of it to go. Another is finding political leaders willing to make tough calls. As for those who champion the rights of homeless people to create a “community” on city streets and sidewalks, why should those rights supersede the rights of people who are trying to get to work or run a business? Would they take precedence in another part of Boston?

Consider the protest movement known as Occupy Boston, which started camping out in Dewey Square, opposite the Federal Reserve Bank near South Station, in September 2011. After protesters expanded to an area on the Greenway, the Rose Kennedy Greenway Conservancy asked the city to remove them, saying their use of the property “is not compatible with our obligation to ensure that everyone may enjoy the Greenway.” A judge first issued a temporary order barring the city from evicting them, but then ultimately ruled that protesters had no privilege to “seize and hold the land on which they sit.” In December, then-mayor Thomas Menino said he sympathized with the cause but set a deadline for them to move out or be arrested.

I am not calling for the arrest of homeless and vulnerable people. But if the city is pledging to connect them with housing and medical care, there should also be a way to take down the tents and reclaim public property for use by the general public.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.