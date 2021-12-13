Under opaque US system, almost every medical bill is a surprise

The dispute between health insurers and providers over the Biden administration’s surprise-billing rule is secondary to the order’s much-needed patient protection from so-called balance bills, which financially devastate millions of Americans (“Congress moved to protect Americans from surprise medical bills, but some lawmakers worry the coming rule favors insurers,” BostonGlobe.com, Nov. 26). Despite protests from doctor and provider groups, applying the median in-network rate in billing disputes is a simple remedy to the messy, behind-the-scenes health care billing game.

However, under America’s opaque health care system, almost every bill is still a surprise. Complete, systemwide health care price transparency can overcome this surprise billing scourge and dramatically reduce crushing health care costs by allowing patients to shop for the best care at the best prices. When actual prices are posted upfront, health care consumers can finally know what they owe before care, including the in-network, out-of-network, and discounted cash prices.