Boston College upset in men’s college basketball as Albany gets first road win

Jamel Horton’s 3-pointer with 36 seconds left gave Albany the cushion it needed to earn its first road victory of the season, upsetting Boston College, 61-57, in men’s college basketball Monday night.

The Great Danes built a 35-26 lead by intermission but Boston College battled back to take the lead 39-37 on a jumper and layup by DeMarr Langford Jr. Albany took the lead for good on a 3-pointer by Matt Cerruti with 10:13 left and pushed the lead to double digits on Jarvis Doles' layup with 5:38 left that made it 54-44.

Jaeden Zackery hit two free throws to get the Eagles within 54-52 with 3:54 left, but Justin Neely and De’Vondre Perry hit jumpers back to back, and after Quinton Post got Boston College back within 2 with his layup with 1:15 left, Horton hit from deep.