Bruce Cassidy returns to Bruins, but COVID concerns have the team taking extra precautions

Six Flames players and one staff member were placed in the league’s COVID protocol on Monday. The NHL postponed Calgary’s next three games and the team will not return to action through at least Dec. 16 to avoid continued spread.

As Boston Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy returned to practice after two weeks in the NHL’s COVID protocol, the team is taking precautionary measures after learning the the Calgary Flames have shut down operations following an outbreak.

The Bruins played the Flames in Calgary on Saturday on the last leg of a three-game road trip through Western Canada.

The Bruins returned to practice Monday at Warrior Ice Arena, but Connor Clifton, Linus Ullmark, and John Moore were all absent due to testing issues, Cassidy revealed.

“You can’t help it, right,” Cassidy said. “We don’t think there’s going to be an issue, but we have to play it safe here. They’ll go through their testing here today and hopefully they’ll be back on the ice tomorrow.”

After his own bout with the virus, Cassidy acknowledged that having it re-emerge as a league-wide concern takes a mental toll.

“Say three weeks ago, we’re going to Toronto and we have to wear a mask. I’m like, ‘[Expletive], we’re starting this all over again,’” Cassidy said. “We did this in the bubble. You’re limited in your activities away from the rink even though none of the players have tested positive. There’s a lot of that stuff going on with the new regulations. And it’s all for everybody’s good, we understand that, but it does get very tiring.

“Now you see what happens with Calgary, they’re shut down. So are there any after-effects for our guys because we just played there? We hope not in the long run. So it is tough but that’s the way the world is now and you’ve got to battle through it.”

Julian Benbow can be reached at julian.benbow@globe.com.