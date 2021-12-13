EMass boys’ basketball: Malden Catholic’s Tony Felder Jr. headlines Players to Watch

Aidan Cammann, Andover — The 6-foot-9-inch senior center was a force at both ends last winter, averaging 15 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 blocks per game en route to Globe All-Scholastic honors.

David Brown Jr., St. Mary’s — A three-year starter for his father, David, the junior point guard eclipsed the 30-point barrier five times last season.

Gabe Copeland, Beverly — A sidekick on the 2019-20 team that reached the Division 2 state semifinals, the 6-foot-3-inch junior wing is now the main offensive weapon for the Panthers. He averaged 17.8 points per game and made 32 3-pointers last season for the 13-0 Panthers.

Tony Felder Jr., Malden Catholic — The dynamic senior point guard returns after leading the Lancers to the Catholic Conference title last year with averages of 21.2 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.5 steals per game.

Jaeden Greenleaf, Cape Cod Academy — The prolific scorer enters his senior campaign with 1,784 points, the most all-time by a boy on the Cape. The 6-foot guard averaged 32.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game as a junior, highlighted by a career-best 57-point performance against Sturgis West.

Amari Jamison, Whitman-Hanson — The Panthers enter the 2021-22 season riding a state-best 35-game winning streak, but with the graduation of stars Nate Amado and Cole LeVangie graduated, the scoring load will fall on the shoulders of the 5-foot-11-inch wing.

Mike Loughnane, BC High — The son of coach Bill Loughnane will look to build off a junior campaign in which the 6-foot-4 guard averaged 21.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 41 percent shooting from behind the arc.

Xavier McKenzie, Central Catholic — A four-year starter from Lowell, the 6-foot-1-inch point guard has led the Raiders in scoring in each of the past two seasons after averaging 19.5 points per game as a junior last year.

Ryan Mela, Natick — A starter since his freshman year, the 6-foot-5-inch junior displays a strong 3-point shot and toughness in the paint. Mela averaged 21 points and 11 rebounds last season.

Kemar Morgan, New Mission — The high-flying forward posted a breakout campaign last winter, leading the Titans to the City League title game with averages of 13.1 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 blocks per game.

Keegan Sullivan, Scituate — After leading the Sailors to a Division 4 Super Bowl title on the gridiron this fall, the 5-foot-10-inch point guard is an adept playmaker and defender who averaged 15 points and 6 assists as a junior.



