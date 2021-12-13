Even on their bye week, Bill Belichick and the Patriots were big winners on Sunday

The league should start using one of those trick double-headed coins for coin tosses. Stamp Bill Belichick’s image on one side and Mac Jones’s visage on the other — no matter how you flip the coin, it comes up Patriots.

It’s all coming up Patriots. Owners of the NFL’s longest winning streak, the Patriots were big winners Sunday, and they didn’t even play. You couldn’t watch the rest of the league and not come away more impressed with, more confident in, and more appreciative of the local football outfit.

More and more this is starting to feel like one of those years when fate wraps the denizens of Fort Foxborough in a warm, welcoming embrace and never lets go.

Advertisement

Let’s review another U2-soundtracked Beautiful Day for Team Belichick:

⋅ You have to marvel at how the Patriots are so ruthlessly efficient and meticulous under Belichick after watching the imprecise, uninspiring, and imbecilic play of other teams after building big leads. If the Patriots open a significant cushion, they’re like a boa constrictor just slowly squeezing all life out of the opposition.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, and Cleveland Browns all enjoyed 20-plus point leads and frittered them away to the point that the games came down to the wire, with the Bucs forced to go to overtime (more on that later).

The pick-6 by Dallas’s Dak Prescott with a 13-point lead and 4:13 to play stood out on a face-palm Sunday. Lucky for him that the Washington Football Team simply bumbled and fumbled away its chance to tie the game, having the extra point blocked after the pick-6 and then allowing a strip-sack — turnover No. 4 — to show themselves out.

Cleveland was up 24-3 on the banged-up Baltimore Ravens, who were playing with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. The Browns botched an onside kick recovery with 1:17 left and had to hold their breath to hold on for a 24-22 win.

Advertisement

Tom Brady’s Buccaneers blew a 24-3 lead of their own over the Buffalo Bills before pulling it out in overtime on Brady’s 700th career touchdown pass. Tampa Bay let Bills QB Josh Allen rush for 109 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries while throwing for 308 and two scores. They never adjusted to designed runs for Allen and acted like the scouting report on him was written in cuneiform.

Brady missed throws he shouldn’t have, including a deep ball to an open Chris Godwin on Tampa’s penultimate possession of regulation that would’ve iced the game. Buffalo got back in it after Bruce Arians foolishly went for it on fourth and 2 from the Buffalo 34 with a 24-3 lead early in the third quarter. The Patriots send out Nick Folk and take the 27-3 lead.

⋅ Good news for the Mac Mafia, Jones separated himself even more from his QB classmates simply by not playing. Four rookie QBs started games Sunday: Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Davis Mills, and Justin Fields. They all lost, combining for three TD passes and seven turnovers, and one of those TD passes came from Fields simply flipping the ball forward on a jet sweep run.

Jones might not be a top 10 QB in the league — yet — but he’s light-years ahead of his fellow rookies. No. 1 overall pick Lawrence was shut out by Tennessee and intercepted four times in a Tim Couch-esque performance. Wilson completed just 45 percent of his passes and the Jets never found the end zone in a blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints. Fields showed some flashes for Chicago in a 45-30 loss to Bears minority owner Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, but he also accounted for three turnovers, including a ghastly pick-six.

Advertisement

In another victory for the Patriots, the quarterback they would’ve drafted if they didn’t select Jones was the best of the group. Mills acquitted himself quite well for Houston (33 of 49 for 331 yards and a touchdown with no turnovers), but it wasn’t enough as the terrible Texans succumbed to Seattle, 33-13.

⋅ The Patriots have endured a remarkable run of good fortune through the misfortune of their opponents when it comes to injuries, dodging players like Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, and Tre’Davious White. The Patriots got more propitious news on the injury front Sunday.

Improvisational running quarterbacks are a variable that sometimes throw off Belichick’s equation. Two of the best in the league, and two that could stand in the Patriots’ path to a Super Bowl berth, got hurt this week.

First, Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson was carted off against Cleveland with an ankle injury. Decimated by injuries this season, the Ravens are already hanging on by a thread.

Then Allen showed up in a walking boot after his gallant effort against Tampa Bay. The Patriots face the Bills the day after Christmas at Gillette. Feels like they already got their gift.

Advertisement

⋅ It turned out to be a great day for quarterbacks with the Belichick imprimatur — and the coach’s Teflon legacy. Within minutes of each other, two of his former hand-picked signal-callers threw winning touchdown passes.

First, Jimmy Garoppolo, the erstwhile “heir apparent” at QB for the Patriots, rescued the 49ers after Robbie Gould missed a 47-yard field goal to win it at the end of regulation and Cincinnati hit a field goal in OT.

Moments later, Brady did his former team a huge favor by walking it off against the Bills on a 58-yard TD pass. Belichick and Brady performed the old one-two step on the hearts of Bills fans, opening a two-game lead in the AFC East for New England with four games remaining.

⋅ The one bit of sobering news for the Foxborough Faithful on this idle Sunday was that Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs got their groove back in a 48-9 shellacking of the Las Vegas Raiders.

But don’t worry. Some calamity will befall Mahomes before he reaches Foxborough for the AFC title game. Perhaps, he’ll trip on a pacifier at his house or get injured filming a State Farm commercial. It’s inevitable.

The arc of the NFL universe is long, but it bends towards the Patriots and Belichick’s will. Sunday solidified that.

Christopher L. Gasper is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at christopher.gasper@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @cgasper.