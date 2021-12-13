Jayson Tatum drops 42 points on Bucks, Celtics snap three-game losing streak with 117-103 victory

He had a strong game on his own and his presence seemed to give the rest of the team a jolt, as the Celtics snapped their three-game losing streak with a 117-103 win over the defending champions.

Yes, this Boston team is deeper than some of its predecessors, but depth does not make up for the absence of Jaylen Brown. The forward, who had missed 13 of Boston’s last 18 games because of a hamstring injury, returned to face the Bucks at TD Garden on Monday.

While the Celtics skidded and stumbled during their Western Conference road trip last week, it was sometimes easy to forget that they were trying to find their footing without one of their two All-Stars.

Brown finished with 19 points. And just as important, he made it more difficult for Milwaukee to craft an entire defensive plan around stopping Jayson Tatum, who took advantage of the extra space and erupted for 42 points on 16-of-25 shooting. Grant Williams came off the bench and provided a much-needed burst of shooting, connecting on 5 of 7 3-pointers and scoring 17 points.

The Celtics (14-14) trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half but took a 51-50 lead to the break and never trailed again, pouring in 66 second-half points.

Observations from the game:

▪ The Celtics ran a play for Brown on their first possession and he calmly caught a pass at the right arc and drilled an open 3-pointer, the start of a strong half in his first game back. He seemed to be moving well and ignited several fast breaks.

There was a bit of a scare midway through the first quarter when Brown drove along the right baseline and scored before wincing and limping awkwardly down the court. But he waved off Boston’s training staff after checking out and appeared to have just bumped knees with Bucks center Bobby Portis.

Brown returned later in the quarter and finished the first half with 12 points, 3 assists, and 2 rebounds. A healthy Brown provided fresh legs for a road-weary Boston team.

▪ The Celtics have preached the importance of solid ball movement, and it was good in the first half when they had 16 assists on 19 made baskets.

▪ Dennis Schröder returned to the bench with Brown back. He has been considerably better as a starter than a reserve this year, particularly on offense. And first-half minutes as a backup did not go well. Schröder had a pair of careless turnovers on consecutive first-quarter possessions, committed a bad foul with the shot clock about to expire in the second quarter, and went to the break shooting 1 for 6 with one assist.

▪ The Celtics dedicated much of the past two days to rediscovering their defensive identity. That was not apparent late in the first quarter, when the Bucks had time to tee up one wide open 3-pointer after another and seized control with an 18-4 run. But Boston was generally stout after that, with Al Horford leading the way as Giannis Antetokounmpo’s primary defender.

▪ Marcus Smart’s shooting woes continued in the first half. He followed up his 1-for-13 performance in Friday’s loss to the Suns by missing all four of his attempts before the break. But he did have six first-half assists and helped in other ways, of course. On one second-quarter Khris Middleton offensive rebound, Smart blanketed him and forced a tough putback attempt, then grabbed the rebound and started a fast break that ended with a Tatum layup. Then at the start of the third quarter, Smart gave up no ground to the taller Middleton on a post-up, resulting in an airball and a shot-clock violation.

▪ Middleton left the game late in the third quarter after suffering an apparent leg injury.

▪ The Celtics have been in desperate need of some outside shooting recently, and Grant Williams provided a big lift by drilling three 3-pointers in the second quarter, when the Bucks appeared on the verge of pulling away. He hit another in the third quarter and now ranks among the top 10 in the NBA in 3-point shooting.





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.