K.C. Ugwuakazi leads the way for Malden Catholic boys’ basketball

Charlestown did not score its first point in the fourth until MC coach John Walsh pulled his starters.

At the start of the fourth quarter, however, the hosts asserted their dominance with a commanding 22-0 run on the way to a 77-52 nonleague victory.

Through three quarters Monday night, the Charlestown High boys’ basketball team held its own against a talented Malden Catholic squad, closing with a 9-3 run to cut the deficit to 11 entering the final eight minutes.

It’s still early, but Walsh likes the focus of his team, the defending Catholic Conference champion.

“They’re great kids, they play hard, they listen, we’re just trying to get better and better every game,” Walsh said.

K.C. Ugwuakazi, a 6-foot-8 forward from Stoughton, put his athleticism on display with 19 points, 11 rebounds and 3 blocks.

“K.C. played his butt off today,” Walsh said. “I think he wanted to come out and show people that he could get a lot done, I was proud of him.”

Ugwuakazi said he models his game after the Lakers’ Anthony Davis. “He’s mobile and he’s able to spread the floor at his height,” he said.

Through two games, MC has outscored foes by a combined 51 points.

With the dynamic frontcourt of Ugwuakazi and Jahmari Hamilton-Brown (17 points, 5 blocks) and 1,000-point scorer Tony Felder Jr. (15 points) running point, the Lancers have high hopes.

“We’ve just got to keep being disciplined and stay humble,” said Ugwuakazi. “The sky’s the limit.”

Cohasset 69, South Boston 56 — Junior Will Baker, senior captain Josh Burke, and senior Lucas Federle all scored 14 points to lead the Skippers (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Triton 54, Rockport 42 — Quintin McHale (20 points) and Ethan Tate (14 points, 16 rebounds) powered the Vikings to a season-opening win.

Girls’ basketball

Acton-Boxborough 62, New Mission 22 — Freshman Olivia Baytarian (11 points), junior captain Bridget Bartlett (10 points), and sophomore Sophia Shumilova (10 points) paced A-B (1-0) to a nonleague win.

Blue Hills 36, Avon 18 — Kathleen Murphy, a freshman from Norwood, led the Warriors (1-0) to the nonleague win with a team-high 9 points. Senior Nature Fry (Randolph) and freshman Isabella Sulfaro (Norwood) recorded 7 points each.

New Bedford 63, Sandwich 60 — Vanessa Bucha scored 21 points and Kennedy Franklin and Sydnee Ramos added 14 points apiece to lead the Whalers (1-1) to a nonleague win. Freshmen Madison Lawrence recorded 22 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks for the Blue Knights (0-1).

South Shore Voc-Tech 54, Sturgis East 18 — Ellery Campbell’s 19 points led all scorers for the Vikings (1-0) in their season-opening, nonleague win. Mia Bradshaw tallied 6 points in the victory.

Boys’ hockey

Belmont 2, BC High 0 — Cam Fici scored a pair of shorthanded goals and Ryan Griffin recorded a shutout in the nonleague win for the Marauders at UMass-Boston.

Franklin 4, Needham 3 — Aidan Linehan, Anthony Lampasona, Dylan Marchand, and Ryan Sicchio (1 assist) all lit the lamp for the Panthers (1-0) in a nonleague win at Babson College.

Norwell 6, Hopkinton 1 — Quinn Simmons and Ronan Shiponi registered two goals apiece for the Clippers (1-0) in a nonleague win over Hopkinton at New England Sports Center. Kevin Leary and Joe Daly rounded out the scoring in Norwell’s season-opening win.

Girls’ hockey

King Philip 7, Norwell 3 — Kelly Holmes led the way for the Warriors (1-0) with three goals, and Morgan Cunningham (2 goals) added two more in the nonleague win at the Foxboro Sports Center.xx

Emma Healy, Cam Kerry, and Christopher Williams contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.