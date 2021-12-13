fb-pixel Skip to main content
NHL postpones three Flames games because of COVID-19 outbreak

By Associated PressUpdated December 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
Andrew Mangiapane (left) is one of six Flames in the NHL's COVID protocols as the team's next three games have been postponed.
NEW YORK — The NHL has postponed the Calgary Flames’ next three games after six players and a staff member entered the league’s COVID-19 protocol over a 24-hour period.

The Flames announced Monday that forwards Elias Lindholm, Andrew Mangiapane, Brad Richardson, and Adam Ruzicka and defensemen Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov were in the protocol.

Postponed games include Monday night’s game at Chicago, Tuesday’s game at Nashville, and Thursday’s home game against Toronto.

Calgary most recently played against the Bruins on Saturday.

The league said in a news release that the games were postponed due to concern with continued spread and the likelihood of additional positive cases. The Flames’ training facilities were closed until further notice.

Calgary is the third NHL team this season to have games postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak. Last month, the Ottawa Senators had three games postponed and the New York Islanders had two games postponed.

