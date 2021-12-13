Ravens planning on injured Lamar Jackson playing Sunday against the Packers

“We’ll see where it goes this week,” Harbaugh said. “If he can go, he’ll go. If not, Tyler [ Huntley ] will be the quarterback.”

Lamar Jackson missed most of Sunday’s loss at Cleveland after spraining his ankle, but a day later, coach John Harbaugh said the star quarterback did not have a high ankle sprain. Harbaugh said he’s planning for Jackson to play Sunday against the Packers, but it’s too early to tell.

This was the absence Baltimore could least afford. The Ravens are hopeful it won’t linger.

Huntley threw for 270 yards and a touchdown and showed some impressive scrambling ability, but it wasn’t enough as the Ravens fell to the Browns, 24-22. It was Baltimore’s second consecutive loss, but the Ravens (8-5) remained in sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

That’s somewhat remarkable given the unrelenting injury problems the team has faced this season. Baltimore has a daunting task trying to hold onto a playoff spot if Jackson misses more time. The Ravens lead the division by one game over Cincinnati (7-6) and Cleveland (7-6), and even last-place Pittsburgh (6-6-1) isn’t far behind.

Washington adds for more to COVID list

The Washington Football Team’s depth could soon be tested even more. On Monday, a day after it lost to the Cowboys with a depleted roster, Washington placed four more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, including starting defensive tackle and sack leader Jonathan Allen.

Rookie defensive end William Bradley-King, a practice squad player who was activated as a COVID-replacement player Sunday, was also added to the list, along with linebacker/special-teamer David Mayo and practice squad tight end Temarrick Hemingway.

Washington (6-7) now has nine players in the COVID-19 protocols, all of whom were added in the past week. Five are defensive linemen, creating even more obstacles in Washington’s push for a playoff berth.

Before kickoff Sunday, Washington was already down its top four defensive ends because of injuries and coronavirus protocols. It had already lost two centers. It was missing its starting right tackle because of a hip injury, was without a running back and key playmaker because of a concussion, had lost its leading tight end with a knee injury, long ago lost its original starting quarterback, was out a starting linebacker, and was on its fourth kicker of the season.

And by the time Dallas walked off the field with a 27-20 win, another Washington center had been carted off the field, its left tackle was banged up, its leading receiver was concussed and its quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, was nursing injuries to his knee and right elbow.

Washington, like nearly every NFL team this deep in the season, is hurting. Injuries and a recent COVID-19 outbreak among the defense has tested its depth more than ever, with several key divisional games that will determine its playoff chances upcoming.

“I wouldn’t say it’s insurmountable,” coach Ron Rivera said Monday in a conference call with reporters before the team announced four more players were added to the COVID-19 list. “But it most certainly will test your depth more so than anything else.”

Rams Ramsey, Higbee on COVID list

The Rams won’t have defensive back Jalen Ramsey or tight end Tyler Higbee on the field for Monday night’s game against the Cardinals after both players were put on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Ramsey leads Los Angeles with three interceptions and also has 59 tackles.

Higbee has 44 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. Both players will be missing their first game of the season.

Dolphins add more to COVID list

The Dolphins now have four players on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list after adding safety Jevon Holland and running back Phillip Lindsay there.

Those moves come after running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed were put on the list last week. The addition of Lindsay meant all three running backs on the Dolphins’ 53-man roster were on the list.

In response to the positive tests, Miami elevated running back Duke Johnson to the active roster as a COVID-19 replacement from the practice squad.

Fully vaccinated players have a chance of testing out and getting cleared faster than unvaccinated players, so there is a chance that any or all of the Dolphins’ players on the list may be ready to go by Sunday.

Former NFL player Bellamy sentenced for COVID fraud

Former NFL player Josh Bellamy has been sentenced to three years and one month in federal prison for fraudulently obtaining over $1.2 million in COVID-19 relief funds.

Bellamy, 32, of St. Petersburg, Fla., was sentenced Friday in Tampa federal court, according to court records. He pleaded guilty in June to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Besides serving prison time, Bellamy must also pay restitution.

Bellamy most recently played for the Jets, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to play list in September 2020, just days before his arrest. The wide receiver had been placed on the list in May of that year, ending his season before it began. He signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with New York in 2019 and played in seven games before injuring a shoulder and being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

