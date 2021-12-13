Defensive back Myles Bryant showed his instincts, and has earned the respect of his Patriots teammates

New England’s versatile defensive back was charged with covering Buffalo slot receiver Cole Beasley on the fourth-and-14 play but swiftly changed course when he recognized Gabriel Davis was the object of quarterback Josh Allen’s affection.

Myles Bryant abandoned his man on the clinching play of the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills in Week 13.

Bryant broke off from Beasley, who was streaking across the middle, and drew a bead on Allen’s pass, batting it down inside the 5-yard line.

Dont’a Hightower tracked down Bryant, hoisted him up, and carried him toward the New England sideline, where a bunch of mini celebrations already had erupted.

Advertisement

It was an exceptionally instinctual play, especially for a player who has just a season-plus on his professional résumé.

A four-year standout from Washington, Bryant has provided exceptional position flexibility for the Patriots, playing boundary corner, nickel corner, and safety.

“He’s a defensive back — that’s the best way to describe Myles,’’ said New England cornerbacks coach Mike Pellegrino. “He really just embraced the ability to use the flexibility within the defense [and] the older guys saw it, he earned trust quickly and then from there has progressed into a really good player around here.’’

A sort of super sub since arriving in 2020, Bryant earned his first career start against the Bills, helping to fill the void left by Kyle Dugger, who was on the reserve/COVID list. He responded with excellent coverage, five tackles, and the big pass breakup.

“He’s a really smart, instinctive player,’’ Patriots coach Bill Belichick said Monday. “He communicates well. He anticipates well and works well with his teammates. For a young player, he really has picked things up quickly. He plays with a lot of confidence on the field, makes a lot of good decisions, makes a lot quickly, too.’’

Advertisement

Safeties coach Brian Belichick pointed to Bryant’s instincts, intelligence, and awareness as reasons for his success.

“That’s all kind of come together, along with him working hard at it, to know everything that’s going on in the defense, know how he fits in and know how he can move to different spots,’’ said the younger Belichick. “All those things, I think it really benefited and helped him become a really good player along with his skill set physically, which is good as well. But I’d say those things, working hard on the mental aspect of it since he got here, are really what has put him over the edge as a good player.’’

Patriots receivers coach Mick Lombardi isn’t the least bit surprised to see Bryant’s ascension. Lombardi has seen the 5-foot-9-inch, 185-pounder battle his guys up close and ferociously since he landed here as an undrafted free agent.

“It’s really a pleasure to see Myles go out there and have success in the playing field, because I’ve seen it so much in practice,’’ said Lombardi. “He always gives our slot receivers, especially, and even our perimeter guys, problems. Whether that’s at the line of scrimmage or at the top of the route, because he’s so competitive.’’

Lombardi said you might fool Bryant once, but repeating that is not so easy.

“He’s so savvy. He knows exactly what you’re doing. And once you do one thing against Myles, he keeps it in his back pocket, and he knows what you’re doing after that,’’ he said. “And it was only time, where he was getting an opportunity to go on the field and play. And once he got that opportunity, I had a feeling that he was going to have success, because of not only the person he is, but how hard he works, and you know what? He’s so highly competitive, and he’s got such a high football IQ. That’s really what I think sets Myles apart, his high football IQ and what he can translate from the practice field to the game. I think that’s what shows on the field on Sundays.’’

Advertisement

…

Josh McDaniels and the Patriots on Saturday will make their first trip to Lucas Oil Stadium since the offensive coordinator reversed course and decided to stay in New England after accepting the head coaching job with the Colts.

He reiterated Monday he has no regrets about that change of heart back in February of 2018.

“I think every year I have tried to learn and grow as a coach and as a person. You make decisions in life and in your career that you feel like are the best decisions for you and your familiar, which is certainly what happened then,’’ said McDaniels, who has maintained that he still hopes to be head coach again. “You move forward and you do everything you can within your power to make those decisions the right ones. That’s what I’ve tried to do every day.’’

Advertisement

McDaniels was complimentary of the Indianapolis staff.

“Coach [Frank] Reich does a great job. [General manager] Chris Ballard is obviously tremendous in his role in what they do in their organization is pretty special,’’ he said. “I’ve learned a lot being here. This is a great place to be. I learn from Bill daily, weekly under his guidance. He really challenges me to try and improve each year and I have tried to do that myself. That’s really what any of us can do, but very fortunate to be where I am at, and I am looking forward to this week.”





Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.