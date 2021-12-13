Tiffany Ortiz announces she and David Ortiz are splitting up

In 2013, David Ortiz filed for divorce, but the two later reconciled. The couple has three children.

“Over the past 25 years, David and I have shared a beautiful adventure in love and partnership,” the post read. “We have made the decision to go into a new phase of our life journey together, not as a couple, but as friends and co-parents to our amazing children.”

Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz and wife Tiffany Ortiz are splitting up, according to a post on Tiffany Ortiz’s verified Instagram account.

Ortiz, who turned 46 last month, retired after the 2016 season. In 2017 he lived in Miami with Tiffany, and two of their three children, and also had a home in the Dominican Republic.

On June 9, 2019, Ortiz was shot at a club in the Santo Domingo, where he initially underwent surgery at a clinic on his intestines and liver, and had his gallbladder removed, before the Red Sox arranged to transport him to Massachusetts General Hospital.

In June, 2020 he was in a legal and financial dispute in the Dominican Republic with the mother of one of his children, with both Ortiz and Fary Almanzar Fernandez, who gave birth to their son, David Andres Ortiz, in 2008, obtaining restraining orders against each other.

Ortiz played 20 seasons in the majors, hitting .286 with 541 home runs and 1,768 RBIs. He was a member of three World Series championship teams with the Sox and a 10-time All-Star. He is on the ballot for the Baseball Hall of Fame this year.

