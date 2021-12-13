UConn women slide to No. 7 in Associated Press Top 25 basketball poll

UConn dropped four spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press women’s basketball Top 25 poll, its lowest ranking in 14 years after losing its first game against an unranked team since 2012. The Huskies fell to Georgia Tech last week in its first game without sophomore star Paige Bueckers , who is sidelined for at least six weeks with a tibial plateau fracture in her left knee. The Huskies have not been ranked this low since Jan. 22, 2007, when they were also seventh. South Carolina remained the unanimous top choice after holding off then-No. 8 Maryland on Sunday. N.C. State was again second in the poll, followed by Stanford, Arizona (it’s best ranking ever), and Baylor. Louisville moved up to No. 6, just ahead of UConn, and the teams will play Sunday in the Hall of Fame Showcase. Baylor will face Michigan in the other game at the event held in Connecticut … UConn sophomore forward Mir McLean has left the program and will transfer, coach Geno Auriemma announced. A little-used reserve from Maryland, McLean played in 27 games for the Huskies and averaged 2.5 points and 2.0 rebounds.

Baylor won the national championship last season without ever reaching No. 1 in the AP Top 25. The Bears are there now. Baylor took advantage of Purdue’s last-second loss to Rutgers last week to become the fourth different team at No. 1 in the past four weeks. The Bears earned every vote from a 61-member national media panel. The Bears (9-0) were followed by former No. 1s Duke and Purdue along with UCLA and Gonzaga, which began the season atop the poll and spent the first two weeks there. Baylor has won a nation-leading 15 consecutive games, including its memorable 86-70 win over Gonzaga in April for the national title. UConn fell five spots to No. 20 … Boston University coach Joe Jones said junior forward Nevin Zink will miss the rest of the season because of a leg injury suffered on Nov. 22 against Sam Houston.

Alabama trio leads AP Americans

Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Alabama teammates Will Anderson Jr. and Jameson Williams were selected All-Americans by The Associated Press, giving the top-ranked Crimson Tide more players on the first team than any other school. Young became the fourth Alabama player, and first quarterback, to win the Heisman on Saturday night. Anderson, who leads the nation in sacks with 15.5, was fifth in Heisman voting Alabama (12-1) will face No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0) in the College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year’s Eve. Cincinnati is represented on the first team by cornerback Ahmad Gardner. The other playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve, No. 2 Michigan (12-1) against No. 3 Georgia (12-1), will feature four first-team All-Americans. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the Heisman runner-up, and kicker Jake Moody are All-Americans for the Wolverines, while Georgia’s top-ranked defense is represented by defensive tackle Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett made the second team and fellow Heisman finalist C.J. Stroud from Ohio State was the third-team QB. Iowa State running back Breece Hall is the only player to repeat as a first-teamer. Boston College was represented on the first team by senior guard Zion Johnson and the second team by senior center Alec Lindstrom.

SOCCER

US Soccer, women’s team extend contract

The United States Soccer Federation and the union for its women’s national team agreed to a three-month extension of their labor contract through March, a move announced on the same day players filed a brief asking a federal appeals court to reinstate their equal pay claim. As part of the extension, the sides agreed the federation will stop paying the salaries of national team players in the National Women’s Soccer League. The allocation system of national team players had been in place since the league started play in 2013. The NWSL Players Association is attempting to negotiate an initial labor contract with the league. The extension gives more time for negotiations during the leadup to regional qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup, scheduled for July 4-20. Players led by Alex Morgan sued the USSF in March 2019, contending they have not been paid equitably under their collective bargaining agreement compared to what the men’s team receives under its agreement, which expired in December 2018.

MISCELLANY

Longtime baseball GM Hemond dies at 92

Roland Hemond, whose 70-year career in baseball included three Executive of the Year awards as general manager of the Chicago White Sox and Baltimore Orioles, died Sunday night. He was 92. The Arizona Diamondbacks, with whom he spent 19 seasons, announced Hemond’s death Monday. Hemond was Chicago’s GM from 1970-85 and served in the same role for Baltimore from 1988-95. He won the Sporting News MLB Executive of the Year award in 1972, and then again in 1983 when the White Sox won the AL West. His third Executive of the Year honor came in 1989, when the Orioles nearly won the AL East after losing 107 games the previous season … The Dallas Stars placed goalie Anton Khudobin on waivers, a move that could allow the club to send its 2020 Stanley Cup Final starter to the minors. Teams have until Tuesday afternoon to claim the former Bruins netminder, who is in the second year of a three-year contract that has an annual salary cap hit of $3.3 million. Khudobin has been relegated to the third option behind 22-year-old Jake Oettinger and veteran free agent acquisition Braden Holtby … Boxing will reform a judging system tainted by manipulation to regain its place on the program for the 2028 Olympics, said Umar Kremlev, the president of the newly renamed International Boxing Association. Boxing, weightlifting, and modern pentathlon were left off the initial list of sports for the 2028 Los Angeles Games last week and were asked to make changes by the International Olympic Committee. The IOC is concerned by allegations of widespread fixing in Olympic bouts and other IBA events, as reported by an investigation conducted at the IBA’s request over the last two years. Boxing was first on the Olympic program in 1904 and has been in every edition of the Summer Games since 1920 … Emma Raducanu, the British teenager who won the US Open in Septmeber to become the first qualifier to claim a Grand Slam singles title, tested positive for COVID-19 and pulled out of an exhibition match in the United Arab Emirates.

