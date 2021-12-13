With a new coach, Alvin Abreu, and new faces, Lynn English boys’ basketball embracing a new identity

The Bulldogs enter their first season as a fulltime member of the Greater Boston League after several decades in the Northeastern Conference.

Four-year assistant Alvin Abreu takes over for Antonio Anderson , who moved on last spring to become the head coach at Springfield Commonwealth Academy.

Other than the name on the front of their jerseys, almost nothing will be the same for the two-time defending Division 1 state champion Lynn English boys’ basketball team when the Bulldogs open their season Tuesday against Chelsea.

Former assistant coach Corey Bingham has also moved on to become the head coach at Lynn Tech, but Abreu has added a few new faces to his staff, including new freshman coach Jeremy Subervi and new assistant Alberto Rodriguez, a 15-year assistant on the English football team.

Advertisement

“You want to have guys you can trust,” said Abreu, a former star player at Lynn Classical and the University of New Hampshire.

“The guys that have been on the staff since Day One when I got here four years ago, those guys know how we do things. Those are the guys I can lean on, and I want to sprinkle in some new guys, too, because it’s always good to have new perspectives.”

There will be plenty of new faces on the court as well for the Bulldogs.

Seniors Christian Clark and Jesse Maggs — the quarterback for English this fall — are the lone elder statesmen, with senior Louis Rivera hoping to receive an eligibility waiver.

Abreu doesn’t expect to start any seniors on opening night, but junior combo guard Tyrese Melo-Garcia is ready to take on a leadership role.

“I want to be the go-to-guy,” said Melo-Garcia, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound sharpshooter with excellent court vision.

“I like it to be that way, especially on a state championship team. Since [English] went back-to-back two years ago, everyone still looks at English as the top dog. I still think we are, but there’s still a lot of pressure. It’s fine though, I’m used to it. I like the pressure because it gives me a challenge.”

Advertisement

When English defeated Mansfield, 74-58, in the state semifinals at TD Garden on March 10, 2020, Melo-Garcia was still enrolled at Saint Joseph Prep in Brighton.

The Bulldogs were crowned co-champions with Springfield Central that season after the world shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic, and Melo-Garcia decided to transfer back to his hometown high school that summer.

As a sophomore, he hardly played when English went 8-0 during a delayed winter season as a new member of the Greater Boston League. But after a strong AAU season with Team New England, Melo-Garcia is going to step right into the starting lineup.

“We’ll be leaning on him to lead us this year,” said Abreu. “He’s going to draw a lot of attention.”

“You’re defending champions until you’re not, right? The difference this year is that there are a lot of new faces, starting with myself as head coach. Our team identity is going to be tested early, and we’ll see how we develop a new identity over the course of the season, because it’s been two years, so we’re excited to get going.”

On April 3, English topped Everett, 75-71, to win the GBL Tournament. Junior Kanye Wavezwa led the Bulldogs with 25 points in the victory and 6-foot-7 center Ademide Badmus controlled the paint with 20 points and 14 rebounds.

Advertisement

Now Badmus is a freshman at Gardner-Webb and Wavezwa followed Anderson to Springfield Commonwealth, but his father, Dina Wavezwa, is still on Abreu’s staff along with JV coach Jarell Byrd, a former 1,000-point scorer at English.

Abreu was inducted into the Lynn Classical Hall of Fame in 2019, and his coaches hail from different areas of the city, but they’re all united in the sustained success of the English boys’ basketball program.

“There’s a lot of talent in Lynn and a lot of guys that love basketball,” said Abreu. “It’s primarily a basketball city and it’s an exciting time now that we’re getting back to a full season. These 12 guys [on the roster] have played together all summer, and it’s been like that since I was playing.”

For Anderson, who starred at Lynn Tech and was a key member of the Memphis University team that made the NCAA Championship in 2008, the program he once led to 35 consecutive in-state wins is in good hands.

“Alvin will do a tremendous job at English,” said Anderson. “He was my top assistant my entire time there. He knows the ins and outs and what it takes to get things done. He’s a hell of a coach and everyone will see that this season.”

Junior guard Tyrese Melo-Garcia (left) is ready to embrace a leadership role for the Lynn English boys' basketball team. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Courtside chatter

▪ Lawrence opens at St. John’s Prep on Tuesday night after missing all of the 2020-21 season due to COVID protocols, so Jesus Moore has no players with varsity experience. But the 2008 Lawrence graduate expects big things from freshmen Jonathan Ocasio and Joan Vidal, as well as juniors Marius Carey, Ryan Grunon, and Isaiah Ogunbare. “It’s been a long wait for the players and coaches,” said Moore. “We just feel blessed to be able to do what we love again and are hungry to compete!

Advertisement

▪ Tim Stratford is taking over at Belmont after 22 years of coaching freshmen, JV, and serving as a varsity assistant for the Marauders. Longtime coach Adam Pritchard stepped down after 21 years when he was named athletic director. . . . Boston Latin guidance counselor Jean Etienne coached and won his first varsity game as head coach on Friday after a 12-year journey as an assistant at BLS, Fenway, Brookline, and Concord Academy, and Dean College. Senior Hayden Groh led the Wolfpack with 18 points in a 53-34 nonleague victory over visiting O’Bryant . . . Malden Catholic senior point guard topped Tony Felder 1,000 points early as the top-ranked Lancers cruised to a 71-45 win over Dracut in their season opener.

Games to Watch

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. Braintree at Milton, 6:30 p.m. — Two programs that are on the rise in the loaded Bay State Conference open their season in a key league showdown.

Friday, Latin Academy at TechBoston, 5:30 p.m. —LA wrestled the Boston City League crown away from the Bears last season, but graduated four starters and will have to hit the road for this rematch.

Advertisement

Friday, BC High at Brockton, 7 p.m. — New Boxers coach Manny DeBarros looks to grab his a signature win early in his second season, but Mike Loughnane and the Eagles will be tough to beat.

Monday, Catholic Memorial at Brookline, 6:30 p.m. — The Knights struggled at times last year and graduated star point guard Kurt Henderson. The Warriors had seven games postponed last winter and look to build on a 5-2 campaign.

Monday, Needham at BC High, 7 p.m. — The Eagles have another tough nonleague tilt scheduled for the other side of the weekend, with a Rockets team that went 7-1 last winter coming to McNiece Pavilion.