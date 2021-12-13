Worcester Red Sox announce hiring of Chad Tracy as next manager

The Worcester Red Sox announced the hire of Chad Tracy – a 36-year-old who has spent the last seven years as a minor league manager and field coordinator in the Angels system – as their manager for 2022. Tracy played for nine years in the minors and independent ball before joining the Angels in 2015, first as a manager for Low-A Burlington (2015) and High-A Inland Empire (2016-17) and then as a field coordinator from 2018-21. He is the son of former Dodgers, Pirates, and Rockies manager Jim Tracy (a Dodgers bench coach and then manager when Alex Cora played for Los Angeles).

Advertisement

The team also hired José David Flores as bench coach. Flores, 50, has more than 20 years of coaching and managing experience, including big league stints with the Phillies (first base coach in 2018) and Orioles (third base coach in 2019-20). He has extensive managerial and coaching experience in international play with Team Puerto Rico and in the Puerto Rican Winter League. Flores played in the minors for five years in the Astros system from 1990-94.

The WooSox staff will include a pair of familiar presences. Rich Gedman will be back for his eighth year as the Red Sox’ Triple-A hitting coach and his 12th year coaching in the Red Sox system. Mike Montville, a Portsmouth, N.H., native who worked as a WooSox coach last year, has been named the team’s assistant hitting coach.

Paul Abbott will return for his third season as the WooSox’ pitching coach and his fifth in the organization.

The additions of Tracy and Flores followed the team’s decision after the 2021 season not to renew the contracts of manager Billy McMillon (the PawSox and WooSox manager from 2019-21) and coach Bruce Crabbe, who’d been with the PawSox and then WooSox from 2014-21. Tracy is the 18th manager in PawSox/WooSox history.

Advertisement

Alex Speier can be reached at alex.speier@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @alexspeier.