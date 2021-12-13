fb-pixel Skip to main content

Two missing after reported collision off southern Sweden

By The Associated Press The Associated Press,Updated December 13, 2021, 1 hour ago
A rescue boat navigates by the capsized Danish cargo ship Karin Hoej, right, after it collided with British cargo vessel Scot Carrier in the Baltic Sea, between Ystad and Bornholm, early Monday morning.
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two freight ships on collided off southern Sweden Monday, with at least two people reported missing, Danish and Swedish authorities said. One of the vessels capsized.

Media reports said the British-registered Scot Carrier and the Danish ship Karin Hoej had collided south of Ystad in Sweden, close to the Danish island of Bornholm.

Several ships and helicopters were sent to the scene, authorities in Sweden and Denmark said.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known but there was speculation it could have been due to poor visibility caused by fog.

