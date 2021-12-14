Jeremy Strong of ‘Succession’ is fully committed — and that worries some

Wherever you come down on those questions, Michael Schulman’s profile of “Succession” star Jeremy Strong in the Dec. 13 issue of The New Yorker makes for an intriguing read.

A prima donna? An actor passionately committed to his craft? A little bit of both?

Strong, who grew up in Jamaica Plain and Sudbury, describes his approach to playing the brooding, often-thwarted, sometimes risible Kendall Roy on HBO’s hit drama in absolutist terms: “To me, the stakes are life and death. I take him as seriously as I take my own life.’’

Schulman — the author of “Her Again,’’ a fine book on Meryl Streep’s early career — details the way Strong totally immerses himself in his roles, emulating the technique employed by his idol, Daniel Day-Lewis. Strong frequently refuses to rehearse, which clearly gets on the nerves of at least some of his collaborators, like Kieran Culkin, who plays Kendall’s brother Roman on “Succession.’’

“It’s hard for me to actually describe his process, because I don’t really see it,’’ Culkin told Schulman. “He puts himself in a bubble.’’ Culkin added: “That might be something that helps him. I can tell you that it doesn’t help me.’’

At one point, Strong tells Schulman that “I believe in extremity.’’ It sure sounds like it. When Strong played Yippie leader Jerry Rubin in Aaron Sorkin’s “The Trial of the Chicago 7′' (2020), he asked to be sprayed with real tear gas for a scene depicting a 1968 protest.

Said Sorkin drily: “I don’t like saying no to Jeremy. But there were two hundred people in that scene and another seventy on the crew, so I declined to spray them with poison gas.’’

Brian Cox, who plays the malevolent, Murdochian patriarch Logan Roy on “Succession,’’ told Seth Meyers last week that while Strong’s full-immersion technique results in “extraordinary and excellent” work, that approach nonetheless has Cox concerned.

“He does get obsessed with the work. And I worry about what it does to him,’’ Cox said. “Because if you can’t separate yourself — you’re dealing with all this material every day. You can’t live in it. Eventually, you get worn out.’’





Don Aucoin can be reached at donald.aucoin@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeAucoin.