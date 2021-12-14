Adagio stock tanks after data show its experimental antibody treatment isn’t effective against Omicron

Just two weeks after Adagio Therapeutics said its experimental monoclonal antibody would work against the Omicron variant, the Waltham company has paused clinical trial recruitment following the release of new data, which suggests the treatment is ineffective.

The biotech’s stock plunged more than 70 percent in early trading Tuesday.

Tillman Gerngross, chief executive of Adagio, said in a press release that the company anticipated the treatment, called ADG20, would be able to neutralize Omicron. Adagio’s valuation had doubled to $5 billion over the Thanksgiving holiday on hopes that those earlier findings would pan out.