Adagio stock tanks after data show its experimental antibody treatment isn’t effective against Omicron

Just two weeks after Adagio Therapeutics said its experimental monoclonal antibody would work against the Omicron variant, the Waltham company has paused clinical trial recruitment following the release of new data, which suggests the treatment is ineffective.
The biotech’s stock plunged more than 70 percent in early trading Tuesday.
Tillman Gerngross, chief executive of Adagio, said in a press release that the company anticipated the treatment, called ADG20, would be able to neutralize Omicron. Adagio’s valuation had doubled to $5 billion over the Thanksgiving holiday on hopes that those earlier findings would pan out.
Instead, a lab test assessing the neutralizing activity that Omicron show a more than 300-fold reduction in how well ADG20 could fight the virus, compared with the earlier results. That result, Gerngross said, was “not suggested by prior data.”
Advertisement
Gerngross said Adagio is “evaluating next steps” for the antibody program. In the meantime, the company stopped has recruiting patients for a late-stage clinical trial in South Africa, where Omicron is the dominant variant. The experimental antibody is in trials as both a prophylactic — aiming to prevent infection — and a treatment.
Adagio also said Monday that a second experimental monoclonal antibody in development showed minimal neutralizing activity against the Omicron variant.
Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @anissagardizy8.