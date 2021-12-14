Empower Retirement CEO, wife, give $1 million to Boston Catholic school

Empower Retirement chief executive Edmund Murphy III and his wife Jennifer have donated $1 million to the Cristo Rey Boston High School in Dorchester, the largest single donation in the Catholic high school’s history. Murphy is a longtime trustee of the school. The donation will be used primarily for school operations, with a focus on improving student nutrition and teacher compensation. Empower is a Colorado-based sister company to Boston’s Putnam Investments; a spokeswoman said the couple splits their time between Boston and Denver. — JON CHESTO

PHILANTHROPY

Giving Pledge has 14 new members

The Giving Pledge announced Tuesday that 14 more billionaires, including the CEOs of DoorDash and Pinterest, had promised in 2021 to donate more than half their fortunes, raising the total to 231 philanthropists from 28 countries. Founded in 2010 by Bill Gates, Melinda French Gates and Warren Buffett, the Giving Pledge aims to foster a culture of philanthropy among the world’s wealthiest to tackle the world’s biggest problems. This year’s new Giving Pledge philanthropists include Tony Xu, the CEO and co-founder of DoorDash, and his wife, Patti Bao; Ben Silbermann, CEO and cofounder of Pinterest, and his wife, Divya; and Melanie Perkins and Cliff Obrecht, co-founders of design platform Canva. Jon Ayers, former CEO of veterinary services firm IDEXX Laboratories and current chairman of Panthera, the global wild cat conservation organization, also signed the pledge with his wife, Helaine. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AIRLINES

Federal appeals court rejects challenge to United Airlines vaccine mandate

A federal appeals court rejected an emergency appeal by workers at United Airlines who are challenging the company’s vaccine mandate. The ruling came in a two-sentence order issued Monday by the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. The court also granted a motion to expedite an appeal in the case. The lawsuit challenges the airline’s requirements, which include placing unvaccinated workers with a religious or medical objection to its mandate on unpaid leave. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

CELLPHONES

Google and Apple have lock on phone market, UK watchdog says

Google and Apple hold a “vice-like grip” on the mobile phone market that makes it impossible for new entrants to make an impact. That’s the main finding from the UK’s competition watchdog that’s investigating dominance in mobile systems and consumer choice. The Competition and Markets Authority said it’s concerned the “effective duopoly” could lead to customers missing out on new products and face higher prices than in a competitive market, according to the interim report published Tuesday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

FINANCE

Looks to be a bountiful year for Wall Street bonuses

The two Wall Street investment-banking titans dominating this year’s dealmaking frenzy are opening up their wallets to try to keep their bankers happy — and ratcheting up pressure on rivals to follow suit. Goldman Sachs may boost its bonus pool for investment banking by about 50 percent, and JPMorgan Chase may reach for a 40 percent increase, according to people with knowledge of their initial deliberations. The business, which covers merger-and-acquisition advisory as well as underwriting groups, is poised for the biggest windfalls after recent meetings to set pay for the year, the people said, asking not to be named discussing internal talks. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ELECTRIC VEHICLES

Six women sue Tesla, alleging sexual harassment

A half dozen women are suing Tesla alleging the electric vehicle company fostered a culture of sexual harassment at its Fremont, Calif., plant and other facilities, where female employees say they were subjected to lewd comments and catcalling, physically intimate touching, and discrimination. In six separate suits filed Tuesday, women who worked in factory or service center jobs say their male co-workers frequently referenced their bodies and clothing, and some women allege they were moved from their workstations after reporting the behavior. The complaints follow a similar lawsuit filed last month in which another factory employee alleged “rampant sexual harassment at Tesla” and “nightmarish conditions” in its factories. — WASHINGTON POST

FINANCE

One of the few Black female Wall Street executives to step down

Carla Harris, one of the few Black women to rise to the top echelons of Wall Street, is stepping down as Morgan Stanley’s vice chairman of wealth management. She will be a senior client adviser to the firm, according to an internal memo sent Tuesday. Harris, who had been chair of the Morgan Stanley Foundation from 2005 to 2014, joined in 1987 after getting a bachelor’s degree and her MBA from Harvard University. Then, as now, Wall Street was mostly run by white men. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GROCERY STORES

Kroger ending benefits for unvaccinated workers

Kroger, the country’s biggest traditional grocery chain, is ending some benefits for unvaccinated workers as big employers attempt to compel more of their workforce to become vaccinated with cases of COVID-19 again rising. Unvaccinated workers will no longer be eligible to receive up to two-weeks paid emergency leave if they become infected, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. That policy was put into place last year when vaccines were unavailable. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

LABOR

Wirecutter workers reach deal with NYT after five-day strike

A union representing workers at New York Times Co.’s Wirecutter product-recommendation service said it has reached a deal with management after a five-day strike over Thanksgiving weekend. The deal raises salaries immediately by an average of almost $5,000 and guarantees annual increases of 2 percent to 2.5 percent, the union said. It also eliminates the use of non-disclosure agreements in cases of harassment. The Wirecutter union, which represents around 70 editorial employees, is an affiliate of the Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild, which also represents around 1,300 other workers at the Times, and has petitioned to represent around 600 of the company’s tech workers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

RIDE HAILING

Uber CEO says business has nearly recovered from pandemic lows

Uber chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi said the ride-hailing giant had its best week last week since the start of the pandemic. Khosrowshahi said he’s “pretty confident” that consolidated gross bookings and adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortization will be near the high end of the forecast delivered last month. Uber has seen some “local impacts” due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant but on a global basis, Khosrowshahi said Uber’s ride-hailing business is nearly 90 percent recovered compared with pre-pandemic levels. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

WORKPLACE

Florida company offering two free homes to employees

While many companies are offering bonuses or higher pay as a way to lure and keep workers, a central Florida business is offering a drawing for two brand new and mortgage-free houses. Mechanical One, which provides air conditioning and plumbing for new developments, is planning to hold the drawing next December, president and CEO Jason James told the Orlando Sentinel. The company has bought two lots for the three-bedroom, two-bath homes and has set aside a $500,000 budget for the project. To qualify for the drawing, employees must be with the company for a full year and take a financial literacy class, paid for by the company. They also must perform 20 hours of community service at a nonprofit of the employee’s choosing. — ASSOCIATED PRESS