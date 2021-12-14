8 HEA holiday rom-com movies you’ll fall in love with

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star In the third installment in the “Princess Switch” films, audiences can expect to see in triple as Vanessa Hudgens plays royal lookalikes Margaret and Stacy from previous movies, and now, cousin Fiona. In this royal romp, all three team up together to find out who stole a priceless Christmas relic in an effort to keep the holiday spirits high. Watch on Netflix .

The holiday season is here, and with it comes a brand new array of maybe predictable, but still predictably gratifying movies that we simultaneously hate to love and love to hate. Though the Hallmark brand may be familiar with many people, it’s definitely not the only place to watch these fun flicks. So whether your viewing is conducted in a pair or a party of one, grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up in some blankets, and prepare to witness numerous holiday clichés all wrapped in one.

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah On each night of Hanukkah, an anonymous suitor showers optometrist Sara (Inbar Lavi) with gifts. As she tries to reveal the identity behind her secret admirer, she discovers love may be closer than it seems. Watch on Hallmark.

Love Hard Natalie (Nina Dobrev) is a Los Angeles writer who matches on a dating app with the “perfect guy,” Josh, after swiping right. As the holidays approach, Natalie travels 3,000 miles to meet Josh and his parents in Lake Placid, N.Y. Except when she arrives, she discovers she has been catfished and Josh (Jimmy Yang) isn’t the hunk he’s depicted himself as in his profile pictures. When Natalie discovers the guy in Josh’s profile pictures is real, the real Josh makes a deal with to set her up with the inspiration for his online alter ego if she pretends to be his girlfriend for a week. Watch on Netflix.

Darren Barnet (left) and Jimmy O. Yang in "Love Hard." Bettina Strauss/Netflix

Secretly Santa Business rivals Miranda (Alicia Josipovic) and Paul (Travis Nelson) bump into each other on a Santa-themed bar crawl and become smitten with each other before learning the other’s true identity. Their romance blossoms online, but not before their businesses merge and force them to become partners in the working realm. As their business and personal relationships clash, the two struggle to fight their developing feelings. Watch on Lifetime.

A Dickens of a Holiday To ensure the town’s 100th Victorian festival goes off without a hitch, Cassie (Brooke D’Orsay) enlists the help of current movie star and former classmate Jake to play Scrooge in the town’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Watch on Hallmark.

Single All the Way When Peter goes home to New Hampshire for the holidays, he brings along his best friend Nick, who poses as his fake boyfriend to appease Nick’s mom’s (Kathy Najimy) incessant nagging. Little does Nick know, his mom has set him up with a handsome man as his early Christmas gift in the hopes that falling in love with a local will persuade him to move back home. As the holiday draws near, Nick realizes his one true love may just be the person he brought in the first place. Massachusetts native Jennifer Coolidge also costars as the fun-loving aunt. Watch on Netflix.

A Royal Queens Christmas A prince (Julian Morris) stumbles into Queens, N.Y., and encounters a local woman (Megan Park) seeking a piano player who wants him to help her put on a children’s Christmas show. Watch on Hallmark.

Under the Christmas Tree With the Maine Governor’s Holiday Celebration around the corner, Alma Beltran’s (Elise Bauman) and Charlie Freemont’s (Tattiawna Jones) paths cross while searching for a tree to fit the event. Though the two initially butt heads, they grow closer together and sparks fly, egged on by Beltran’s parents. Watch on Lifetime.

A California Christmas: City Lights In the first film, “A California Christmas,” a farmer named Callie (Lauren Swickard) fell in love with Joseph (Josh Swickard), who posed as the farm’s new ranch hand to try and get her to sell her land before Christmas. In this sequel, it’s a year later and the couple owns a dairy farm and winery, but their happiness is jeopardized when Joseph is called back into the city for work. Watch on Netflix, premieres Dec. 16.

‘Tis the Season to be Merry Cleverly named Merry (Rachael Leigh Cook) struggles to find an angle for her book on relationships, so she heads up to Vermont for inspiration. There she meets charming aid worker Aidan (Travis Van Winkle), who just might provide her with the new outlook she desires. Watch on Hallmark, premieres Dec. 19.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.