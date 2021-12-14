‘A Christmas Story: The Musical’ basset hounds are stars of the show

Reba and Jethro, ages 10 and 1, respectively, are the basset hounds touring with the production as the iconic Bumpus Hounds. They are a part of William Berloni Theatrical Animals, a company that helps rescue animals from shelters and trains them for animal performance.

The marathon screening of the 1983 film “A Christmas Story” has become a holiday tradition — starting Christmas Eve and airing all day Christmas Day, looping its iconic scenes from the sultry leg lamp (”It’s a major award”) to the Bumpus Hounds — Ralphie’s neighbor’s disorderly dogs — ruining the Christmas turkey. This year, “A Christmas Story: The Musical” is touring in Boston, but appearing beyond the film’s annual 24-hour slot and with a couple of furry friends in tow.

Dog trainer John Grimsley, affectionately known as “Grim,” has been working with the company on and off since 1979. Grimsley’s past experience includes training dogs for “Annie,” (26 shows to be exact) but this is his first time with “A Christmas Story: The Musical.” He helps train Jethro and Reba in completing scenes with actor Sam Hartley, who plays The Old Man — a.k.a. Ralphie’s father — in the show.

A big part of the training is for actors to build a special relationship with the dogs, Grimsley said. In “A Christmas Story: The Musical,” Hartley is required to shoo the pups away and chase them out of the house when they ruin the family’s Christmas dinner.

“It’s actually kind of hard to be mean with them because all I’m doing is like, ‘Get out of here, get out of here!’ All I wanted to do was cuddle with them,” Hartley said.

In addition to two cute costars, the musical has a lot of nostalgia satisfaction in store for those familiar with the classic Christmas film.

“The great thing about the musical in the way it was written is it includes every iconic moment from the movie. If you grew up knowing every single word of the movie, you’ll be so satisfied,” Needham native and ensemble cast member, Nick Davis, said.

For him, the show is a homecoming of sorts, Davis explained. His freshman year of high school he watched the same show in the same theater, and now, eight years later, he’s in it.

Hartley and Davis said they both highly enjoyed the musical’s leg lamp number, a moment in which The Old Man is able to step out of his usual, grumpy demeanor to indulge in a high-energy song. Overall, both actors are grateful to be apart of something special during the holiday season. Hartley also attested to the talent and dedication of their wide range of cast members, which includes their four-legged friends.

“There’s an old theater adage how you should never work with kids and never work with animals. And we could not be luckier,” Hartley said. “We have the best group of kids and these two dogs are amazing. They are the stars of the show.”

A CHRISTMAS STORY: The Musical

At Boch Center Wang Theatre, through Dec. 19.

Riana Buchman can be reached at riana.buchman@globe.com.