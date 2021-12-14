Food activist Neftalí Durán discusses migrant workers and indigenous experiences

I work on food justice, or food sovereignty, and the intersection of ending hunger and racism. My day job is working on No Kid Hungry’s Cooking Matters campaign. I collaborate with our colleagues at No Kid Hungry; that’s my paid work, and that includes teaching cooking classes to people on SNAP throughout the state.

Food rights activist Neftalí Durán, 43, came to California as an undocumented migrant worker from Oaxaca, Mexico, as a teenager. Since then, he’s worked as a baker, chef, and educator. He hopes to build an equitable food system and a network of indigenous food leaders through the I-Collective (www.icollectiveinc.org), an advocacy and education group. Now he lives in Holyoke — “the best city in Massachusetts,” he says.

Advertisement

That’s one part of your role, but what else?

I’ve been really involved in the indigenous food sovereignty movement since probably 2013 and co-founded the I-Collective in 2017, basically to make sure that people understood that there are indigenous people working in food sovereignty all over the US.

It [started] an experiment in debunking the myth of Thanksgiving. We took over two restaurants in New York City, and we put out precolonial meals. It was open to the public, and we had conversations about the myth of Thanksgiving and the state of indigenous people around the country, around the world, and the food sovereignty movement. That was the start of the I-Collective, and it has grown since.

Some people reading this might not know: What is indigenous food sovereignty? What does that mean?

It’s hard to define in a short sentence, but basically, the indigenous food sovereignty movement recognizes that as indigenous people, ecologically, we’re responsible for 85 percent of the biodiversity in the world, although we’re only 5 percent of the world’s population. Indigenous people are the caretakers of mother Earth, basically.

Advertisement

The other important thing to remember: Indigenous teachings are that we belong to nature; nature doesn’t belong to us. If we pollute the soil, if we pollute the water, if we destroy the forest, we’re basically hurting ourselves, because we belong to this ecosystem. Mother Earth is not for us to take advantage of and do whatever we want. So it’s mostly shifting that way of thinking.

What are the next initiatives for you guys?

For I-Collective, a few of our members are working on an online cookbook. It’s basically recipes and stories by indigenous people, for indigenous people. And, when I say that, please don’t think it’s not open to everyone — the way the work is being approached, it’s basically indigenous people’s voices. It’s on our website. I believe it’s behind the paywall, but it is worth it.

Can we talk a little bit about your own experience as a migrant worker?

I came to the US in 1997 as an undocumented migrant worker, and I spent six or seven years cooking in LA. And then I came to Western Mass in 2003. My son’s mom went to Mount Holyoke. That’s how I ended up here.

Sad to say, what drove me from Oaxaca is poverty. But the reality is, now that I’m older, I understand the political systems. NAFTA went into effect in 1994. The whole market shifted from people who, like my family, had been able to grow corn and coffee, to the prices dropping drastically. It didn’t make any sense to grow your own crops anymore. So me being a young person with not a lot of resources … one of my options was to migrate at 18.

Advertisement

That’s abstract unless you’ve lived it. What would you like people to hear about that experience? What doesn’t get talked about enough?

I started cooking in ‘97. I stopped cooking in 2015. What I want people to know is that people like me, specifically people in Oaxaca and other southern Mexican states, we are the backbone of the US food industry. Anywhere you go around the US, especially in the bigger cities like Chicago, New York, LA, most likely there’s going to be people from Oaxaca or southern Mexico cooking in the kitchens.

We cook your food. We work in the fields. We work in the slaughterhouses. We take care of your children. There’s a lot of us here, not because we want to be, but because political and economic circumstances have made it harder for us to stay home.

Especially around this time of the holidays, the reality is that we’re here. We’re your neighbors. We’re your neighbors, and especially during the pandemic, we’ve seen so many stories of slaughterhouses where people were not able to stay home. So there’s a lot of people from my community, working in the fields or in slaughterhouses. In some circumstances, they are not safe.

What do you hope to change long-term with I-Collective?

Advertisement

Representation in media. I hope that at some point, we go from being a sprinkle of indigenous people recognized in the media to having our own channels and making sure that people understand that we’re still here, that we grow food, we do safekeeping. There are a lot of really amazing people who have been doing this for a long time who are worth listening to and following.

From a policy perspective, what could be done to support indigenous people more?

I think policy-wise and just community-wise, we’re really good at supporting one another in the restaurant industry. With everything that is wrong with the restaurant industry — because let’s be real about that; there’s a lot of things that are wrong with the restaurant industry — but in any kitchen that you work at, usually people say, ‘Oh, the kitchen family. The family meal.’ That tells you how people feel about one another, right? It’s very important that we recognize and talk about the circumstances of the people who are undocumented, so that it becomes not taboo to know that there are undocumented people. That’s the reality. So we have to do that.

Also, we have to stand up as a restaurant industry, we have to stand up when the government, when people, are attacking our kitchen family — whether it’s through policy or through racist remarks or whatever else. We have to stand up, and we have to take care of one another.

I’m a US resident still. I am documented. I’m able to travel. Hopefully, in the next few years, I can become a citizen. I’m already politically involved and aware, but I could probably do more.

Advertisement

What do you love about Holyoke?

We’ve been doing a little radio show with one of the local radio stations here. People think of Holyoke as the place where you buy drugs or the place where poor people live. You know, that’s what people think of Holyoke. The reality is that Holyoke has a very rich culture, not only the Puerto Rican community, but also the Irish community. It’s a very proud community. Right now, we have some of the best schools, some of the most diverse schools, in any city that I know of in Western Mass. I’m not talking about Chelsea or Jamaica Plain. I’m talking about here, in Western Mass, which is a little bit more segregated.

We have a Cajun [restaurant]. We have we have plenty of Puerto Rican places. Dominican food; Colombian food. There’s a new Mexican place. There’s a bagel shop. There’s a really fancy coffee and pastry takeout window, and all the Irish places. You know, there’s plenty of really good food. So a while ago, I put out a rant on Facebook being like, “We have the most diverse food in Western Mass! We don’t ever have to go to Amherst or Northampton to eat.”

What’s your favorite?

Springdale Lunch, for Cajun food.

Favorite snack?

I don’t snack a lot. I have terrible habits from the restaurant industry. But, since we’re in Massachusetts, I’m going to say Cape Cod chips. Sea salt and vinegar. They’re the best.

Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.